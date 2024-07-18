Ballistic Evidence and Video that Shows a Second Shooter
Man wearing a white shirt goes down in the stands.
Does it look like a second shooter is the one who possibly shot the man who died in the stands?
Unsure of his motive, and one thing I notice is that the man who was shot appears to be in the same position (on the stands) of the body later dragged by police.
The Rebel Patient™ is my ministry. Thank you for supporting my bringing you scenarios to consider.
⬆️ This is where it sppeared that a body was pulled (by one arm) from the stands.
⬆️ It sure looks like a smoking gun and the fall of a man wearing a white shirt.
Closeup
You can clearly see tufts of smoke coming from the area around back of these two people, to their right:
Have you seen this yet? A second sniper hit the man in the stands, killing him and possibly injuring two more?
