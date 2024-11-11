How sweet the sound!

He alone is The Alpha and The Omega, The Beginning and The End!

The Joy of the Lord is my strength!

godbehindbars A post shared by @godbehindbars

He alone separates our sins from us, as far as the east is from the west!

If you don't yet know Jesus, you can repent of your sins today and start a new life. You will be able to appear in the presence of God when you die, because you will be pure. Otherwise, His light is too bright for your darkness and you cannot be anywhere near Him.

Your biggest regret in life isn't what you didn't have. It's what you didn't do when you had the chance, what you didn't say when you could have … when you didn't listen to your heart because your pride was too big. You knew you were being stupid but you did it anyway. Don't let this be one of those times.

Look inside your heart today. Be filled with the Holy Spirit. And spend eternity in the presence of God.

Because the real hell is being separated from Him.

If you don't yet know Christ:

If you already know Christ but want more:

Feel free to message me if you have questions or want prayer 🙏

Thank you for helping by asking the store manager the next time you go to the store:)

Download the video on my Telegram:

t.me/TheRebelPatient

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

Leave a comment