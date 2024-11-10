In North Carolina, they're still sleeping in tents on the ground, and freezing weather is moving in to those moun.

HELP! You can save and ship your plastic grocery bags to help save people who are sleeping on the ground in tents. If you knit or crochet, please make hats, gloves, scarves, ear muffs, and blankets.

Save your grocery plastic bags and ship them to the address below so they can crochet them into floor mats to put beneath tents to keep them warm from the cold ground in the mountains. Beautiful Ashes Homeless Ministry C/O Faith Elden 7 Mountain Laurel Drive Arden, North Carolina [28704] Source: https://t.me/c/1506659808/19967

LORD, Bless these people and help this be a tremendous response! In Jesus’ Name, Amen!

Leave a comment