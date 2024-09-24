Biden's DOJ Regime Releases Letter from Failed Assassin Ryan Routh: He Offers $150,000 to Anyone Who “Finishes the Job”
Rules for Thee And Not for Me
The Letter
Dear World,
This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomeveri can complete the job. Everyone across the globe from the youngest to the oldest know that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less a US President. U.S. Presidents must at bare minimum embody the moral fabric that is America, and be kind, caring and selfless and always stand for humanity. Trump fails to understand any of…
A Telegram Post Going Around
Biden’s DOJ just released this letter written by the failed Trump assassin, Ryan Routh, in which he offers $150,000 to anyone who “finishes the job”.
So the Democrats have a bounty out on Trump’s head, and Biden’s DOJ are loudly advertising it to the public. These are essentially marching orders to the MSM-brainwashed sheep. The Dems are hoping more blue-haired, Ukraine-loving, Trump-hating lunatics, try to kill Trump. They aren’t even hiding it anymore.
If the shoe were on the other foot, and Trump supporter did this, the world would stop. There would be wall-to-wall coverage, town halls, burning cities, collegiate encampments, mass protests, riots, civil uprisings, sweeping censorship against all Trump supporters, etc. The Dems would be losing their minds and foaming at the mouth.
There will be no coexistence. This is war.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
Obviously, this was written after Routh’s arrest. But usually assassins write confession letters before they do the job, not after. Here are my thoughts:
He has pretty good handwriting. He is logical and intelligent, with logical, albeit decrepit, train of thought. So I don't think that he can enter an insanity defense.
This is a confession letter, so where are the charges for an attempted assassination of a former U.S. President?
This is also a ransom to kill. Where are the additional charges for intending to pay someone to kill?
The DOJ should be held accountable for inciting and encouraging another attempt at assassinating a former U.S. President.
The DOJ probably told him exactly what to write.
This will backfire and cause some who are sitting on the fence to be aghast at the DOJ, leading to concern for and additional votes for Trump.
Thanks to the recklessness of the DOJ, the likelihood of triggering another assassination attempt against Trump has now increased.
LET US PRAY
Blessed and Mighty Father God,
We ask for added protection for Trump, dear Lord. Guide his public appearances, help his security detail be vigilant and responsive, and assist them in foreseeing adverse events.
We praise You for strengthening us to oppose the evil darkness surrounding these times, Lord. Thank you for giving us Your Light and Love and eternal life in Your presence, through the blood of Your Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
We pray these things in the Mighty Name above all names, that of Jesus Christ.
Amen.
This is proof to me that this assass. attempt is both a fake and inside job as this FBI would not release something like this unless it wanted to be seen. Not one thing was redacted or blacked out for "National Security" reasons. That's the first giveaway. The second is, its all a lie. The whole of the rest of the world doesn't hate Trump. The Hungarian president was loud and clear. He also appeared sane, and not alone in his beliefs.
Third, where did this shill get $150,000. Looks like Biden and his Jesuit team is playing this to get off cheap. They are simply fishing for another fall guy that they'll kill shortly after and pay nothing, like the first assass. attempt.
It is well written and known, that throughout their history, the Jesuits and the papacy controllers use these tactics to incite others' passions to do their dirty work and start wars, especially ones that change the world such as the 30 years war, the American, French, and Russian Revolutions and Civil wars. They and their banker friends love war, and they love off the wall zealots to carry out their missions. Marx was one, as well as Hitler and Himler, and the Bolchevic gang of thugs.
This whole theatrical event is staged in my view, and, more than likely, by all involved. Their worthless carreers depend on it. Red flag after red flag is distraction after distraction so they can move forward on plans not known to the public. Years after the effects of their completed parts are felt, then they yell conspiracy theory to the clueless about those who see what they did. It's the same script over and over again.
If people understood Isaiah 9:6-7, then none of this, nor a shell corps called US, UN, UK... in whole would matter or exist.