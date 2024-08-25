Share The Rebel Patient™

👇

The full image:

The Above Video:

This is a developing story. It looks like Durov is a natural citizen of France, after leaving Russia.

And this is why I like Telegram: I get news from all over the world. And I can have a private, encrypted conversation by text, cell, or video. And it's free. Without it, I would not have such a wide girth on my news sources.

Infringing on Telegram is infringing on everyone's free speech.