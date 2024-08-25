BREAKING: France Arrests Telegram Founder Pavel Durov, Now Facing 20 Years for Defending Free Speech
Tucker Carlson Interview Prior to Unexpected Arrest; Charges includ Terrorism, Money Laundering, and more.
Source: https://x.com/clownworld_/status/1827453767291424853?s=46
Video Interview, Tucker Carlson and Pavel Durov
This is a developing story. It looks like Durov is a natural citizen of France, after leaving Russia.
And this is why I like Telegram: I get news from all over the world. And I can have a private, encrypted conversation by text, cell, or video. And it's free. Without it, I would not have such a wide girth on my news sources.
Infringing on Telegram is infringing on everyone's free speech.
It’s getting very serious! The kid gloves are off. Freedom of speech is under attack. Witness Brazil on X witness EU ON X now Telegram. They the deep state are losing the message so they attack
The people who are the leaders. They are getting desperate. Next is to pull the plug. 10 days of darkness … to be continued.
OUR Freedom is being removed, and its happening quicker than we think it will.