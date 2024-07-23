BREAKING: Global Press Reported Yesterday that "Joe Biden is Currently In Hospice Care and Is Unlikely To Survive the Night" - Now Their Twitter/X Acccount Appears Blacked Out
Source: https://x.com/globalpresscorp/status/1815579032575975832?s=46
⬆️ As of this morning, the tweet has 15 Million Views!
So I thought you would want to know.
… and now,
Today
When I click to see Global Press’ update today, it looks they have been blacked out:
Source: https://x.com/globalpresscorp?s=21
Wow! Joe goes from his dead-in-the-water global presidential debate just days ago to nearly dead 😵 in no time flat. Tell me this story can’t get any crazier.
Per your usual, you are Johnny on the spot with your reporting! Thank you.