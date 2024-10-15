Americans can see how they contrived situations like 911, initiated The Patriot Act, then proceeded to take freedoms away - AND MARK AMERICANS AS DONESTIC TERRORISTS.

Look what they did to a volunteer pilot helping in Green Mountain, North Carolina:

My Article

I had previously reported on what Kelly reported last week, a need for more supplies:

Gloves

Warm Hats

Warm Clothes

Generators

Sleeping Bags

Space Heaters

Gloves

Gas

Propane

The Tweet

Special Operations Veterans Get Reported as Domestic Terrorists

Source: https://x.com/wallstreetapes/status/1845863153592136051?s=46

The Video

The Thread

This is a fantastic and heartwarming piece that shows this gentle giant helping a local citizen. I am unable to download the video but here are a few clips.

WARNING: The video brings a tear to the eyes.

Source: https://x.com/kacdnp91/status/1845911165190250958?s=46

This young man explains they are trying to get supplies across a river to one home that is then a walk up a mountain:

They found one spot where the water was lower, so they walked across it to bring supplies:

And… They made it! 👇

Here, they retrieve supplies from their truck:

LOOK AT THESE REAL MEN TEACHING THEIR BOY HOW TO SERVE OTHERS:

AMERICA!

Off to the helicopter, airlifting supplies… and a Grandma with her dog! 👇

They get her and her dog in ⬆️ and then lift her and her black poodle up 👇 …

Up… and away! 🙌

Copy & Paste the link 👇 to see the video: Source: https://x.com/kacdnp91/status/1845911165190250958?s=46

NOTE: They don't need “Marshall law” anymore, not when they reissued DoD Directive 5240.01. I wrote on this yesterday, showing how ANONYMOUS GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ENACT ADMINISTRATIVE LAW! NO VOTING! NO FACES! THEY CAN USE AN “IMMUNENT THREAT” TO USE LETHAL FORCE ON CITIZENS:

This has to be a shocking, disheartening, and infuriating situation for Kelly and her husband, one that is almost incomprehensible!

Let UsPray for Kelly and Her Husband

Holy Father, Lord Jesus,

Grant Lelly and her husband EXTENDED AND UNSURPASSED favor with locals, and especially the Mayor, Governor, Congressional and Senate Representatives, as well as the Press!

Keep their amazing team safe, remove them from any government list, and allow them to keep helping Western North Carolina! THANK YOU FOR LISTENING TO OUR MOST FERVENT PRAYER 🙏 🤲 🙌!

We pray this is the MIGHTY Name of Jesus, THE NAME ABOVE ALL NAMES!

Amen!

TODAY’S NEEDED SUPPLIES

HOW TO HELP KELLY AND HER HUSBAND

I have their private shipping address. WINTER IS MOVING IN! THE FIRST FROST IS COMING! It is COLD in those mountains!

PRAY ! Pray without Ceasing! FAST AND PRAY! God is MORE POWERFUL THAN EVIL 🙌!

Prepaid VISA. You can send me an electronic, prepaid VISA or MASTERCARD gift card that I can use at local stores to purchase warm clothing for shipping to them ( HERE is one site). Please email to TheRebelPatient@Substack.com.

Direct Donation. You can send me a donation at my nonprofit link HERE , and 100% of the money will go to box up supplies and ship them directly to Kelly.

GiveSendGo. I started a GiveSendGo (GSG) for Dr. Kelly and her husband: https://www.givesendgo.com/HelpDrKelly - HERE .

Write/Restack/Share on Social Media. Write your own Substack, start your own GSG, RE-STACK this article to your email audience (a NOTE does NOT share to your email list). To Restack, use a laptop and hit the 3 dots at the top of the article, then hit the icon that looks like a circular “recycle” arrow. Share on Twitter/X, etc.

I am taking $500 from my Substack subscriber payments, and purchasing items for Kelly TODAY! I am also going through my closet and donating extra COATS, JACKETS, SWEATERS, JOGGING PANTS, and anything else I can find! OFF TO THE POST OFFICE (OR MAYBE UPS BECAUSE I LIKE TO STAY AWAY FROM GOVERNMENT OFFICES) I GO!

Thank you for letting me serve today! And thank you for joining me in SERVING! THANK YOU!

GET A GIFT CARD

MAKE A DONATION TO MY NONPROFIT

GIVE SEND GO

LET US PRAY

All-Knowing Lord God,

Thank you for bringing us together today to help Kelly and her husband! Bring them needed supplies, help us help them, and BLESS THEIR TEAM IN ABUNDANCE! Multiply the donations, Lord! Get people the help they need, especially with the cold frost moving into the mountains!

LORD, let their be NO MORE DEATHS! We BIND you, Satan, in the NAME OF JESUS! GET YOUR HANDS OFF THESE PEOPLE OF GOD!

IN JESUS’ NAME!

AMEN!

