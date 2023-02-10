In an incredibly bold move in front of all of our faces, Fauci et al published a January 2023 scientific paper in the journal Cell Host & Microbe saying that SARS Covid-2 vaccines, the same as the flu vaccines, were essentially destined to fail for the same reasons why we could never get the flu shot right in the first place. And “next generation” shots are needed. The paper is HERE.

Let us review this paper by section.

Introduction

The conclusion of the first paragraph in the introduction states,

The increasing frequency of emergences of such pandemic respiratory viruses may be a key feature of a new pandemic era,2 forcing us to consider anew the state of respiratory virus vaccinology (Figure 1) .2,3

(Note: Did he, his authors, the journal peer-reviewers, and the editor mean “emergencies”? Because the sequential “emergences” are man-made, correct?)

He then provides two images of alveolar lung damage that lead to death in a patient with Covid.

On the flu vaccines history, he states:

Surprisingly, little has changed with influenza vaccines since 1957 when they were first administered in US national vaccination programs … … their effectiveness against clinically apparent infection is decidedly suboptimal, ranging from 14% to 60% over the past 15 influenza seasons.1 Furthermore, the duration of vaccine-elicited immunity is measured only in months. … vaccine acceptance by the general public is not ideal.9 As pointed out decades ago, and still true today, the rates of effectiveness of our best approved influenza vaccines would be inadequate for licensure for most other vaccine-preventable diseases.7 … as variant SARS-CoV-2 strains have emerged, deficiencies in these vaccines reminiscent of influenza vaccines have become apparent. They replicate predominantly in local mucosal tissue, without causing viremia, and do not significantly encounter the systemic immune system or the full force of adaptive immune responses, which take at least 5–7 days to mature, usually well after the peak of viral replication and onward transmission to others. … the non-systemically replicating respiratory viruses, apparently including SARS-CoV-2,13,14,15 tend to repeatedly re-infect people over their lifetimes without ever eliciting complete and durable protection.27

My Translation: In other words, since the common cold can't be cured, and the flu vaccines never really worked, how could we possibly think that we would have an effective Covid vaccine? The virus starts in the nose in the back of the throat, the nasal pharynx and can spread before symptoms even start. Additionally, the virus is located in mucosal tissue and not in the bloodstream.

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein has shown a similar plasticity, with the emergence of multiple variants with altered antigenicity33 that has complicated its control through current vaccination strategies.34

My Translation: The COVID virus mutates too often for any vaccine to keep up with it.

Taking all of these factors into account, it is not surprising that none of the predominantly mucosal respiratory viruses have ever been effectively controlled by vaccines. This observation raises a question of fundamental importance: if natural mucosal respiratory virus infections do not elicit complete and long-term protective immunity against reinfection, how can we expect vaccines, especially systemically administered non-replicating vaccines, to do so? This is a major challenge for future vaccine development, and overcoming it is critical as we work to develop “next-generation” vaccines.

My translation: we should've known that a vaccine in the arm could not stop a cold in the nose. More so, if the actual cold infections do not give us lifetime immunity against reinfection or catching a cold again, how can we expect vaccines to do so?

“Natural infections with mucosal respiratory viruses may not be fully controlled by human immune responses because the human immune system has evolved to tolerate them during very short intervals of mucosal viral replication”

~ Fauci et al.

Because the pulmonary immune system is semi-autonomous, it may be difficult for either systemically administered or upper respiratory-administered vaccines designed to prevent infection to additionally prevent pulmonary infection if upper respiratory infection spreads to the lungs.

Interpretation: a vaccine in the arm cannot be expected to cure a problem in the lungs

“…preventing viral upper respiratory infection and limiting post-infection viral spread to contiguous respiratory compartments are both critical but may not be easily achieved with single vaccines.”

“Public health considerations relating to next-generation respiratory vaccines must contribute to shaping vaccine design, including vaccine schedule, role of boosting, frequency of vaccination and duration/completeness of protection, side effects, and public acceptance”

~ Fauci, et al.

Beyond intranasal vaccination, we will need to more fully explore responses to vaccination in other respiratory immune compartments, such as eye-drop conjunctival vaccination117 and particularly aerosol vaccination for certain respiratory viruses, as suggested by human and animal experimental studies for influenza and other respiratory viral diseases. 44, 135

Concluding remarks

Durably protective vaccines against non-systemic mucosal respiratory viruses with high mortality rates have thus far eluded vaccine development efforts. Challenges to developing next-generation respiratory vaccines are many and complex (Table 2). We must better understand why multiple sequential mucosal infections with the same circulating respiratory viruses, spread out over decades of life, fail to elicit natural protective immunity, especially with viruses that lack significant antigenic drift (e.g., RSV and parainfluenzaviruses),17,18,19,22 if we are to rationally develop vaccines that prevent them. We must think outside the box to make next-generation vaccines that elicit immune protection against viruses that survive in human populations because of their ability to remain significantly outside of the full protective reach of human innate and adaptive immunity. Past unsuccessful attempts to elicit solid protection against mucosal respiratory viruses and to control the deadly outbreaks and pandemics they cause have been a scientific and public health failure that must be urgently addressed. We are excited and invigorated that many investigators and collaborative groups are rethinking, from the ground up, all of our past assumptions and approaches to preventing important respiratory viral diseases and working to find bold new paths forward.

So it sounds like they were going to be renovating vaccines, possibly making some to spray into the nose, aerosolize into the air, or deliver in other manners.

What I Really Think

The saddest part about all of these admissions is that they were many of us that knew there was something wrong with the way the vaccines rolled out. Here are just three questions I had in the very first months:

Why did they want to give it to doctors and nurses first? Usually you're tested on the general population before sacrificing all your doctors and nurses to a side effect or adverse event. Speaking of safety issues, why were there no clinical trials whose data were released? Why were studies not done for years? And what made us think that all of a sudden they could come up with a shot for the common cold? What was in those shots? When they first came out the package insert was "left intentionally blank ". That means that every single person who got a shot, especially in the early days, did so without informed consent, which is below the standard of care and unethical, at the very least. How could doctors betray their Hippocratic oath and their gift to God? It is a well-known fact that doctors have the highest suicide rate of all professions, next to only two dentists. Of doctors, is the highest subspecialty to commit suicide is anesthesiology, which is my profession. I am not and have never been suicidal. But I can tell you that a lot of doctors who betrayed their oath, betrayed the gift that God gave them to be healers - they will have regret that they inflicted the vaccines on as many patients as they did. Those in the hospital, the intensivists, will have deep regret that they gave Remdesivir, flooded patients’ lungs with water, and then ventilated them in order to get reimbursed by the government. I believe that we will see many more doctors committing suicide, because of the responsibility they were given to take care of the general public, and of their knowledge and self-awareness that they did something very wrong by essentially killing people. I pray that many still turn from all of the evil ways of the world, seek God, and start doing the right things.

For those reasons, I elected to forgo getting vaccinated.

I got Covid twice, and I got over it twice. In fact, I was very happy to get the Omicron variant in January 2022, because by then the original strain was over and there was much less of a chance of dying.

I did the early treatment protocol, and most of us now have been on ivermectin twice a week for approximately the last two full years, now going on three. I take all the supplements and vitamins, plus ivermectin and they weren't enough, so we added hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

Within 24 hours of HCQ, I was almost 100% better.

Because I needed both to get well, I am now on one ivermectin on Mondays and one hydroxychloroquine on Thursdays.

I will also share with you that I am also on fluoxetine or Prozac as a preventative measure, in the hopes that if I do get Covid again, it won't be as bad as the second time.

Moving Forward

You bet they will come up with different shots, different routes, and they'll probably put mRNA in our food. I believe that all mRNA vaccines and all mRNA therapies should be outlawed, just like cloning was put to rest as an unethical scientific method.

I plan to stay on all my supplements and preventative medications that will hopefully work against the next pandemic. I also keep prepped with survival goods in and around me. We have solar chargers and lots of batteries.

We are blessed to know God and to believe that he will always watch over us. On a practical level, we are geared with the knowledge that my being a doctor will probably offer some protection by my community, who would look after my overall health.

We all have to stay strong. We all need to be smart. The Bible tells us we are in the last days there will be war, nation against nation, food shortages, earthquakes, all of these as "The beginning of birth pains”.

If we are in the beginning of birth pains, soon we will go into full labor. Then there will be a birth.

Let us stay strong, stay together, and be prepared.

And even if you're suffering, know that you can keep your eyes on God and he will deliver you from all pain in from all sickness. If he could cure me from being bedridden for 12 years with a traumatic brain injury, he can cure you. That includes vaccine injuries, myocarditis, Covid, mental stress, marriage break ups, runaway teenagers, and deaths and suicides around you.

If you are suffering, I speak life into your suffering and I ask you to offer it up as a sacrifice to God. He promised us that if we take heart and rejoice when we have our sufferings, that he will produce endurance character and hope in us. He does this through the love of God and the Holy Spirit within us.

Go in peace to love and cherish your gifts from above. Amen.

