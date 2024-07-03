I tagged Dr. Lee Lasik on a Note yesterday, and he replied with a copy of his 73-page paper that was sent to Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Lasik’s paper provides detailed information on many infectious disease truths, including that there is NO WAY for a vax to spread from the arm muscle to the nose or lungs! I have included Dr. Lasik’s paper and link below.

My Article Showing Fauci Published a Paper in January, 2023 ~ Saying Flu Shots Never Worked:

My Note in this Regard (sent through the Substack App), with a Reply by Dr. Lee Lasik:

Dr. Lasik has taken Dr. Fauci to task! What will ever happen with this? Other than Faici using this information in his paper, that is…

US copyright. No. TXu002243916, 2021-02-03 73 pages https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/1a1e8981-e255-4a9c-835e-30861d098294/downloads/February%203%2C%202021.%20Potential%20Fatal%20Flaw.pdf?ver=1665016631941

Do you think that Fauci will ever go to prison?

I put the entire 73-page document is in the references for you:) ❤️.

The Note Thread

I think our conversations on Substack Notes are exceedingly important. Here are a few comments on this thread, posted after the above one by

Fauci’s Previous Papers

From

Yes, he knew that. He published a paper in 2008 saying that ‘we need to stock up on antibiotics for future pandemics’.. Funny how buying stock in Moderna.. revolutionized his viewpoints..

I looked on PubMed and found some interesting items:

Emerging infections. Fauci’s name is hidden on this paper, but referenced as “an additional author”: See ⬆️ the “et al”? That signifies other authors. Here's Fauci’s name on the Search: Paper Abstract: Look at the list of “re-emerging” diseases in 2008: HIV/AIDS, SARS, H5N1 Avian Bird Flu, “and many other emerging diseases…” 👇in 2008. There are three charts: Figure 1. The USA loos as bad as Africa. Canada and South America excel over us, as does every nation. Figure 2. The images seem out of place, with a lot of death and destruction. Here's the full caption, equally disturbing: Figure 3. It seems that the authors discuss how quickly citizens can move from one country to another, facilitating quick spread of infectious diseases: Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18992407/#&gid=article-figures&pid=figure-3-uid-2 A Conclusion : Of course these re-emerging diseases “are likely to continue to remain challenges to human survival.”

Plans of the NIAID

The 2008 Abstract

The only emphasis is mine.

Abstract Antimicrobial resistance is an intrinsic and inevitable aspect of microbial survival that continually challenges human health. Research on antimicrobial resistance is central to the mission of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). In fiscal year 2007, NIAID invested more than $800 million to support basic and translational research on antimicrobials, more than $200 million of which is devoted to understanding the causes, consequences, and treatments of antimicrobial drug resistance. The complex process that facilitates the transformation of ideas into therapies requires a pipeline that runs from bench to bedside, and NIAID has leveraged the entire spectrum of conventional and biodefense resources. NIAID works in partnership with other federal agencies, industry, foundation partners, and foreign governments. The basic and clinical research supported by NIAID will, ideally, continue to yield profound rewards in terms of the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious diseases. Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18419527/

I wonder who the “other federal agencies, industry, foundation partners, and foreign governments” are, and exactly what they funded.

And of course the #1 item listed for funding is… drumroll 🥁

Vaxxes!

Antivirals?

PCR Tests?

A quote:

“In addition, NIAID’s Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Units (VTEUs) have facilitated efforts to develop new and improved vaccines and therapies against infectious agents, such as antimicrobial-resistant pathogens. The VTEUs can rapidly enroll large numbers of volunteers into clinical trials aimed at producing meaningful results expeditiously.”

They can rapidly put thousands of people in a clinical trial.

A Figure on Partnerships:

The WHO.

Continuing:

NIAID cochairs the federal government’s Interagency Task Force on Antimicrobial Resistance [27]. This task force is implementing an action plan to address the consequences of antimicrobial resistance, including rising health care costs and increasing morbidity and mortality from certain infections. The task force is made up of representatives from NIAID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the FDA, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the Health Resources and Services Administration

In 2007, NIAID launched a new initiative, Partnerships with Public-Private Partnerships, to establish collaborations that will accelerate preclinical research and the development of products targeting neglected infectious diseases of global importance. Under this program, NIAID is partnering with the Medicines for Malaria Venture to develop a malarial drug that targets an essential enzyme of the malarial parasite, with the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to support a newly established antimalarial drug discovery consortium, with the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative to develop a new drug to treat visceral leishmaniasis, and with the Trypanosomatid Drug Development Consortium to generate a robust pipeline of drugs to target trypanosome diseases

All this work, billions of dollars later, and no one could help doctors treat Covid with supplemebts, vitamins, ivermectin, or hydroxychloroquine. No one set up an 800 HELP LINE like 800-ASK- COVD number to help treat symptoms or save lives.

And Victoria

also offered this:

Additional Comments:

My Conclusion

It seems all the NIAID research is there for show, with no benefit typublic health or patient care during emergencies. And the American public is growing ever smarter!

Reference

Dr. Lee Lasik’s paper:

https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/1a1e8981-e255-4a9c-835e-30861d098294/downloads/February%203%2C%202021.%20Potential%20Fatal%20Flaw.pdf?ver=1665016631941

Source: