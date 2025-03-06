The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/whitehousepost/status/1897397704822808758?s=46

The Video

The Thread

Source: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1897401672860877119?s=46

NOTE: As of this morning, my Tweet got 50,000 hits.

The Video

The Thread

What Do You Think?

Is Fauci getting arrested? Or are we looking at a double?

Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment