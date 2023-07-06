Can We Please Arrest Fauci? HERE.

The Evil of Fauci: Child Experimentation and a Mass Grave of Orphans HERE.

Fauci: "I Have No Recollection", "I Don't Remember": HERE.

As Fauci was Bestowed with an Honorary Degree from Siena University, Former Top Doctor was Greeted with, "Fauci Go Home!" by 500 Protesting with Banners and Poster in Italy: HERE.

Fauci is Found to have Funded "Injecting" Baby Parts into Animals: HERE.

Fauci Knew the Covid Jab Didn't Work, As Explained by Dr. Lee Lasik: HERE.

Dr. Anthony Fauci Appears before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic: HERE.

FAUCI THROWN UNDER THE BUS: See the Video & Transcript as Dr. Redfield Does the Deed by Testifying to the Senate Committee that Fauci Excluded Him from COVID Origin Conversations: HERE.

If only…. Fauci to be Extradited to Russia? No, But He’s Losing His $15 Million Security Detail, HERE.

Fauci Joins Georgetown University to Teach Medical Students Amid Sen. Rand Paul's Questions on Fauci's Continuing Government Perks - And Serious Questions Remain: HERE.

"You Want to Come to This University, Buddy? You're Going to Get Vaccinated. Lady, You're Going to Get Vaccinated." ~ Fauci: HERE.

THE FUNNIEST ONE: J6 Rioter Just Out of Prison Makes Faces Behind Fauci, Gets Escorted Out - But Not Before Yelling Out: HERE.

Sen. Rand Paul Announces that He Referred Dr. Anthony Fauci to the DOJ to be Prosecuted for Lying during His Testimony before Congress: HERE.

Moderna Paid NIAID, Formerly Headed by Fauci, $400 Million in "Royalties" on their COVID-19 Vaccine Sales During a Pandemic: HERE.

NEW DETAILED BOMBSHELL REPORT: Seems Dr. Fauci Lied to the USA on "Lab Leak", "Bat Lady" Delivered WHO-Drafted Paper, Then Kills the Country for "Natural Evolution," Abused Position of Influence: HERE.