The GSG is HERE.

We brought you this almost unbelievable story yesterday:

Here is Brit’s GSG, started by a group, Parent’s USA. I have now added them to our Shared Google Doc, in another page, FOR OUR CHILDREN. It includes CPS-related needs, and resources for CPS-related HELP from these organizations:

If you know of any other nonprofits offering free legal help or resources, please list the link below in Comments. It’s not easy for me to do this by myself, and any help is so much appreciated! AND we hope none of us ever need ANY of this!

Support ParentsUSA's Fight for Brit's Parental Rights

Donations are Tax Deductible.

Did you read the Reason report about her case? Heather Wallace and her husband, Scott, agreed to a "plea deal" because they couldn't afford the legal fees to defend against the criminal charges. They reached out to ParentsUSA only AFTER the plea deal was accepted by the court, so there was little we could do to help them. On October 30, 2024, another mother, Brit Patterson, was arrested and charged with "Reckless Conduct" solely because her almost 11-year-old son walked less than 1 mile from their home to "downtown" Mineral Bluff, Georgia, population 370. It seems she was a bad mom because she wasn't worried about him being gone from home (he often just goes into the woods behind their home) and she did not report him "missing" for the hour - YES - one hour before a "concerned" citizen called law enforcement! Just a boy on a walk. He knows to be careful and NOT to walk in the road. This was on the shoulder of roads where the speed limit is 35 mph then goes down to 25 mph. In a town without ANY stoplights and just one 4-Way Stop intersection. This is yet another time when a sole Deputy Sheriff substitutes her judgment about what parents can and cannot do and seeks an arrest warrant (that judges routinely sign without question). Here, the law she is alleged to have violated was declared unconstitutional in 1997 by the Georgia Supreme Court (same law used to arrest Melissa Henderson). Law enforcement just uses that law for anything deemed "reckless" or unsafe. Again, another mother arrested with handcuffs, fingerprinting, mug shot (SMILE), stripping down and changing into jail clothing, because one person in law enforcement claims it is SO dangerous to let a child walk about without a parent watching every second. Brit Patterson told ParentsUSA that it was humiliating (and who wouldn't feel that way?) and that her children are so sad watching her get arrested (and her son feels responsible). When the Assistant District Attorney for Fannin County was asked whether ANYONE, child or adult, has ever been hit by a vehicle on this stretch of road, she couldn't answer (right after saying "something could have happened"). ParentsUSA has filed an Open Records Request asking for all incidents where a child or adult was injured on this stretch of road and any (GASP) abductions in the entire county in the past TWO YEARS. Let's see what we get. Brit tells ParentsUSA that people walk their dogs and adults and children often walk along this stretch. This town has NO stoplights. Dangerous? Well, shouldn't that be up to those who choose to walk there or, if the government is so determined that no one walk along this stretch of road, put up "NO PEDESTRIAN" signs just like they do on the Interstate. This is yet another situation where a child who is NOT SUPERVISED at all times leads to the arrest and criminal charges against a parent. ParentsUSA will use its limited resources to defend Brit against these criminal charges AND to push back against DFCS (Department of Family and Children Services) efforts to impose a "Safety Plan" that includes terms so that this child is NEVER left unsupervised and that a tracking device is on him or his phone (with the Case Manager watching Brit download the tracking app to his phone). Good ideas? Perhaps. But only parents should decide the level of supervision of their children unless, as per the US Supreme Court, it is necessary for the government to intervene to protect children from actual harm. Not just something "could" happen or "might" happen. We need your help. Please go to ParentsUSA's website and JOIN and DONATE (and read about some our other cases) or donate here to help us defend Brit and to help us represent other parents across the USA who seek our help, representing them directly, advising and counseling their private attorneys, appealing adverse outcomes, and filing amicus curiae (Friend of the Court) briefs in the appellate courts including the US Supreme Court.

Comments

For all parents.

You can join as a Member HERE and help parents throughout the USA:

It’s $39 a year to become a Member, which you can do HERE or by clicking below:

If you have problems and need help with parent’s rights or needs, fill out the application at ParentsUSA, located HERE or click on the image below:

Here’s a case of a mom who was handcuffed and arrested for letting her 14-year old babysit during Covid:

LET US PRAY

Holy God,

We pray for the parents who have lost their children to CPS, especially those who survived the Hurricanes. LORD, HELP THEM!

We lift up these parents who have prayed a thousand prayers and still find no answers, dear Lord. For those parents who feel alone and forsaken, clinging to the last strings of hope, we ask You to Bless Them in Your love and light, and ask you to point them in the right direction so they can find the help they need, WE IMPLORE YOU!

Give these parents the courage to RISE AND BELIEVE, to WALK THROUGH THE FIRE AND PRAISE YOUR NAME! This is our prayer!

And we ask Your strongest Angels to protect ALL the children in Foster Care, those in CPS custody, and those waiting to be reunited with their parents. Bless their tired and weary souls, Dear Lord, BLESS THESE CHILDREN, WE PRAY! Give them the eyes to see Your GLORY, Lord! Give them the courage to BELIEVE, Holy Father!

This is our prayer! We pray and agree together, in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

Leave a comment