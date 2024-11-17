Shared Google Doc for Hurricane Help and Relief: https://bit.ly/3UO1vUa Now includes shopping in Asheville.

P.S. I know we have the Todd Calenders for “medical freedom” lawsuits. Who is suing government officials for “child kidnapping”, taking children from their mothers? Who is representing the moms and dads who have been violated? Who guards the children?

The Charge: “…suspicion of wreckless conduct”

Lessons Learned

Being a single Mom is being a target for child trafficking.

We need a list

Don't let your children out of your sight or the government will steal them and arrest you.

We live in a crooked society.

There are a lot of bad government officials working with the public.

Standing up for your rights is good.

Don't sign any paperwork admitting to doing something wrong.

Don't allow the government to interfere with your children.

Look up the laws in your city and county - it appears that a 10-year-old can be alone in this city.

Go to your city council meetings to get to know the laws and the people representing you.

Introduce new laws to instill good changes. We introduced an ordinance giving medical exemptions for rabies shots to dogs and it is now law. I know it's not the same thing as what is happening here, but nevertheless, it fights back.

Fight back.

What else would you add?

I will be covering these cases occurring in West North Carolina, and searching for resources that have experience getting these criminally abducted children back to their parents. Please help me by listing any you see below in the comments! And a special Thank You for your prayers!

LET US PRAY

🙏

Holy Father,

You know the bond between a mother and her child. You know what this mother and others have and are still going through at the hands of government officials.

The pain is easy to see. The loss of a child to the state is a formidable challenge and a strong enemy.

We SPEAK LIFE into this Mom and others like her who have been targeted by sheriffs, police, the Red Cross, the Department of Children's Services, Children's Protective Services, and FEMA agents.

We BIND SATAN TO GET HIS HANDS OFF THESE MOMS AND THEIR CHILDREN, Holy God of All Creation!

Satan, GET YOUR HANDS OFF OUR CHILDREN! LEAVE OUR BABIES ALONE! We COVER THEM WITH THE RIGHTEOUS BLOOD OF JESUS! WE BIND YOU WITH THE ONE WHO WON AGAINST YOU, THE MOST HOLY AND SINLESS JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH!

In His Name!

Amen!

🙏

Psalm 139:16

Your eyes have seen my unformed substance;

And in Your book were all written

The days that were appointed for me,

When as yet there was not one of them [even taking shape].

