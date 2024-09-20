Since October 17, 2023, the U.S. active duty military forces have been involved with attacks and counterattacks in Iraq, Jordan, and Syria.

Tensions are Increasing in the Middle East as Israel Bombs and Invades Beirut, Lebanon

Bombings in Beruit

Bombings North of Bethlehem

The World Responds to Israel Bombing Lebanon

The Pentagon Announcement

Emphases are mine. I have inserted military images of warships and helicopters.

WASHINGTON – The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and a force of 6,500 sailors will deploy next week on a mission that is expected to take the warship’s strike group into the Middle East, Navy officials announced Friday.

The USS Harry S. Truman

The Truman and the other ships in its strike group will leave early next week from Naval Station Norfolk, Va. and Naval Station Mayport, Fla., according to U.S. Fleet Forces. The carrier strike group includes Carrier Air Wing 1 with nine aviation squadrons, the Ticonderoga-class, guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, and two Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyers, the USS Stout and the USS Jason Dunham. The strike group has spent recent months training in the western Atlantic Ocean for a rare, pre-planned deployment expected to take the ship into the hostile environment of the Red Sea. U.S. sailors and allied nations have fought almost daily for months to down drones and missiles launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen as tensions in the Middle East have raged on for nearly a year. The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in October 2023 was ordered to sail to the region after a deadly attack on Israel by Hamas militants. Following the attack, Iran and proxy forces have targeted maritime merchants and shipping traffic in the Red Sea. In the past year, Defense Secretary Llyod Austin has twice ordered two carriers to the region, as well as bolstering U.S. forces with an amphibious ready group and a nuclear-powered submarine. The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower joined the Ford in the winter before the Ford returned to Norfolk.

Here's my article on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower:

The Eisenhower completed an eight-month deployment to the region in July, being relieved by San Diego-based carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt

In August, Austin ordered the extension of the Roosevelt as well as directed the USS Abraham Lincoln, also a West Coast-based carrier, to the Red Sea.

The USS Abraham Lincoln

The Roosevelt and the Lincoln’s time in the region overlapped by about three weeks before the Roosevelt was ordered to return home. The Lincoln and its strike group are still in the region. The Truman will transit to the Middle East with a strike force of 90 aircraft, including F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets, E-2D Hawkeye command and control aircraft, E/A18 Growler electronic warfare jets, and MH-60 Seahawk helicopters.

The USS Harry S. Truman

F/A-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jets

E-2D Hawkeye Command and Control Aircraft

MH-60 Seahawk Helicopter

“They know that they’re most likely going to be entering a weapon engagement zone,” Adm. Daryl Caudle, the leader of Navy Fleet Forces Command, said during a rare Miami Fleet Week appearance in May. The Fleet Week appearance was wedged into training ahead of what is expected to be an intense deployment. “I believe, personally, that puts higher stakes on why what we do [in training] is so important,” Caudle said in May. “For this group, this [deployment] is not with the mindset that they’re just going to go drill holes in the water somewhere — this is, ‘We’re going to be employed for combat.’”

Source: https://www.stripes.com/branches/navy/2024-09-20/truman-aircraft-carrier-deploy-middle-east-15244264.html

Source - Stars and Stripes

LET US PRAY

Holy and Righteous Father, Creator of All Living Things,

We ask You to bless our troops and their families. Hold them near to Your wings, shine Your light upon them, and immerse them in Your love.

Help us to see young military lives in need, whether it is at the grocery store or in church. Show us the young moms geographically removed from their families, raising their children as single parents who don't have many resources or networks.

Show us how to help others, bring them to us, and strengthen us so that we are strong in Your might.

Bless our enlisted, our officers, and all staff of the military being sent to the Middle East. Strengthen them with Your courage. Give them Your peace that surpasses all understanding.

We ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

“But the LORD is the true God, he is the living God, and an everlasting king: at his wrath the earth shall tremble, and the nations shall not be able to abide his indignation.”

Jeremiah 10:10

