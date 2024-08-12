BREAKING: Russian Nuclear Power Plant is On Fire after being Shelled by Ukranian Forces; USS Warships on Their Way to the Middle East
The Fire is Announced to be Under Control, There is No Threat of Radiation, and the Surrounding Community is Safe. Two US battleships Are Moving Into the Middle East.
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Russian Official Announcement
RUSSIAN official announcement after Ukraine ATTACKED the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant today:
“Where is Rafael Grossi and the entire IAEA? Where is even the slightest semblance of work from this UN structure on this critical issue? The terrorists in Kiev, under the leadership of the collective West, have destroyed their own country, ruined the people of Ukraine, undermined global energy and food security, and now they have turned to nuclear terrorism on the continent.”
RT.com Report
The Zaporozhye plant has been put into cold shutdown as a precaution while emergency workers fight to extinguish the blaze.
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has caught fire after being shelled by Ukrainian forces, the governor of Russia’s Zaporozhye Region, Evgeny Balitsky, announced on Sunday. The fire is under control, the official added.
The fire broke out following a Ukrainian attack on the nearby city of Energodar on Sunday and affected the plant’s cooling systems, Balitsky said in a statement. The plant’s six reactors were placed in a state of “cold shutdown” as a precaution, the governor continued, adding that there is “no threat of a steam explosion or other consequences.”
“Emergency workers are working at the scene of the fire, and the sources of ignition have begun being eliminated,” Balitsky said.
According to the governor, radiation levels around the plant are normal and “there is no threat” to people nearby.
The Zaporozhye NPP was seized by Russian forces in 2022, four days into Moscow’s military operation. Six months later, the region of Zaporozhye voted to join the Russian Federation in a referendum. Throughout the first year of the conflict, Russian forces foiled repeated Ukrainian attempts to attack the facility – which sits on the Dnieper River – with landing craft and drones.
Kamikaze drones were used in Sunday’s attack, the facility’s communications director, Evgeniya Yashina, said in a statement. According to Yashina, the attack marked the first time that Ukrainian forces were able to seriously damage the plant’s infrastructure.
Responding to the incident, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to perform “at least some imitation of work” and ensure the plant’s security. Zakharova also condemned the shelling of the plant as a “terrorist” act.
The terrorists in Kiev, under the leadership of of the collective West, destroyed their country, ruined the people of Ukraine, undermined global energy and food security, and now they have begun the nuclear terror of the continent,” she declared.
The IAEA maintains an observer mission at the ZNPP and has condemned the repeated strikes against the plant. However, the UN agency refuses to attribute blame for these attacks, claiming that it does not have “indisputable evidence” of Kiev’s culpability. In a presentation to the UN General Assembly last month, Russia’s deputy representative to the organization, Dmitry Polyansky, displayed wreckage of a Ukrainian drone that hit the facility, accusing Kiev of posing “the only real threat to nuclear facilities in Ukraine today.”
Source: https://www.rt.com/russia/602461-znpp-ukraine-attack/
The Middle East
There are reports that the US Secretary of Defense has ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln to "accelerate" its transit to the Middle East, and has dispatched the USS Georgia to the same region
The USS Abraham Lincoln
Homeported in San Diego, California, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) is America’s fifth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. The ship was named in honor of our nation’s 16th president and is the second ship in the U.S. Navy to bear his name.
Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America's Naval forces. On any given day, aircraft carriers exercise the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Navigation Directions of Warfighting First, Being Ready and Operating Forward.
The largest warships in the world, Nimitz-class aircraft carriers support and operate aircraft that engage in attacks on airborne, afloat, and ashore targets that threaten free use of the sea and engage in sustained power projection operations in support of U.S. and coalition forces.
The aircraft carrier and its strike group also engage in maritime security operations to interdict threats to merchant shipping and prevent the use of the seas for terrorism and piracy. Aircraft carriers also provide unique capabilities for disaster response and humanitarian assistance.
Source: https://www.airpac.navy.mil/Organization/USS-Abraham-Lincoln-CVN-72/About-Us/
Twitter/X
Source: https://x.com/cvn_72/status/1822829406479421465?s=46
The USS Georgia
Other warships have been called into various regions. Almost one year ago, the USS Dwarfs ght D.Eisenhower moved into the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.
As these war vessels approach the Middle East, we pray for peace!
LET US PRAY
Dear Lord God,
For peace on earth, we pray. For Your Will to be done, we pray above all else. Help the people, dear Lord. Show them The Way, The Truth, and The Life only possible through Your Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ.
Keep our military safe, dear Lord. Give them strength and endurance, courage and restraint. Bless them with Your gifts of understanding, so that all parts work together for the greatest good.
We repent of our sins, Oh God! We ask for Your forgiveness and mercy! Hear our cries, heal our land, and let us live among one another in the same light and love of God!
We pray all this in the Name of Jesus. Amen.
Gee.
