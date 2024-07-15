The criminal case against Donald Trump for reportedly possessing classified documents after leaving Presidential office was dismissed by a Florida Judge today.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is a Trump appointee who determined that Special Counsel Jack Smith was actually unlawfully appointed to this role and furthermore, did not have authority to bring the case forward, as reported by Reuters:

The judge found that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who named Smith in 2022 to oversee investigations involving Trump, did not have the authority "to appoint a federal officer with the kind of prosecutorial power wielded by Special Counsel Smith." Cannon also found that Smith's investigation has been improperly funded through a permanent and unlimited fund Congress set aside in the 1980s for independent investigations. Source: https://www.reuters.com/legal/judge-tosses-trump-documents-case-ruling-prosecutor-unlawfully-appointed-2024-07-15/

Final Words:

For the reasons set forth above, it is ORDERED AND ADJUDGED as follows:

1. Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss Superseding Indictment Based on Unlawful Appointment and Funding of Special Counsel Jack Smith is GRANTED in accordance with this Order

[ECF No. 326].

2. The Superseding Indictment [ECF No. 85] is DISMISSED.

3. This Order is confined to this proceeding. The Court decides no other legal rights or claims.

4. This Order shall not affect or weaken any of the protections for classified information imposed in this case or any protective orders pertaining to classified information.

5. The Clerk is directed to CLOSE this case. Any scheduled hearings are CANCELLED.

Any pending motions are DENIED AS MOOT, and any pending deadlines are TERMINATED.

DONE AND ORDERED in Chambers at Fort Pierce, Florida, this 15th day of July 2024.

_________________________________

AILEEN M. CANNON

UNITED STATES DISTRICT JUDGE

QUESTION: Do you read the References, where I put the entire legal documents?

Or is it good for me to just provide the link?

If you don’t read the References, say, “No.” This will help save my time by providing you a link to the documents. Thank you!

Reference

The 93-page Dismissal