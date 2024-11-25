Fox News recently covered the WNC story of people still living in tents.

Please pray for the family of the deceased toddler, and all those who continue to live in tents as freezing temperatures continue to move in this winter.

On the day that this story broke, we reported on the baby's death.

There weren't many details given about what happened, but as seen in the article, this was reported by Ralph Avallone, whom I have more recently been in contact with.

The Tweet

The evening of Friday, November 22nd

Source: https://x.com/the_captain1968/status/1860128673514553413?s=46

The Thread

Controversy Begins

Saturday Morning at 0152

It seemed that almost immediately, a huge disruption began, with people saying it was a lie and Ralph was a scammer.

Source: https://x.com/wendyp4545/status/1860229922083733705?s=46

After Ralph’s post, he had originally called for 100,000 people to join him at the NC capital building to protest. Later, he retracted the statement and instead wanted to hold a candlelight vigil.

The Thread

Ralph Avallone ⬆️ posted this video weeks before, and I covered it. I don't know how you can watch this film of Ralph and think that he would ever lie about a baby dying in a snowstorm.

WARNING: Very disturbing content of a witness to the attempted rescue of a father half buried in the NC mud. He refused to let them rescue him because his daughter and wife were buried below him. Quite sad.

The Video

Notice: Ralph is not in the same room with the gentleman. And that's okay.

Ralph’s Tweet the Next Morning

He describes how he and his brother were left alone one night when a hurricane hit. They climbed on a dresser as water filled the motel. CPS took them for 48 hours.

Source: https://x.com/the_captain1968/status/1860328519131103538?s=46

The Video

Again, I feel Ralph’s character. And it's no wonder he wants to help with disasters. He's a survivor. It's personal.

A Tweet

Saturday at 1052

Source: https://x.com/dogwoodblooms/status/1860365925582573676?s=46

The Video

The Thread

It questions Ralph’s character. His VP’s background was also under a microscope.

A Tweet

Ralph Avallone Makes a Statement on the Family’s Privacy

Saturday at 1441

Source: https://x.com/the_captain1968/status/1860423544578126316?s=46

The Thread

A Tweet

Saturday at 1832

Source: https://x.com/dogwoodblooms/status/1860481674049429907?s=46

The Thread

A Tweet

This was just discovered by me tonight, which is why I'm posting this. Keep an eye out for the Fox News National broadcast:

Source: https://x.com/the_captain1968/status/1860466621321466007?s=46

A Tweet

The Tweet

Sunday night, November 23rd at 1945

(I am sparing you from many hateful remarks and threats made to Ralph.)

Source: https://x.com/the_captain1968/status/1860862333112696839?s=46

The Thread

⬆️ “The coverup is worse.” ⬆️

WHAT I REALLY THINK

My thoughts: I really don't need to know all Ralph’s background information. I cannot see this man being ill-intentioned. And if his VP is good enough for him, he's good enough for me.

He specifically stated his organization wasn't trying to make money from the baby's death, and that doesn't even sound like a rational thought anyone would conjure to scam people out of money.

It's okay to be imperfect and to make mistakes. It's okay to start a nonprofit in the wake of a major disaster. That doesn't mean that the toddler didn't die in the cold.

Just because the sheriff or the coroner say it didn't happen, doesn't mean it didn't.

True Positives (TP) and True Negatives (TN), False Positives (FP), and False Negatives (FN)

TP = A thing really happened, so it's true. It's like a pregnancy test. If it's positive, you are pregnant. Here, we await proof of death, like a Death Certificate, photo, image, or sworn statement. ✅

TN = A thing didn't happen. If the pregnancy test is negative, you are not pregnant. Here, we don't have proof that the baby didn't die, or that there wasn't a baby. No one has proof, a “receipt”. No one is standing in the room with the toddler, testifying that the baby is still alive.

FP = A Covid test isn't a pregnancy test. So a positive Covid test can lie when the patient isn't even sick. Here, a character assassination isn't proof that the baby didn't die. One doesn't have anything to do with the other.

FN = A negative Covid test can happen when you do have Covid. It can lie. Here, you have witnesses inside the company telling a different story. You have the sheriff's and coroner's offices saying the baby didn't die. It's entirely possible that they're telling the truth… because they don't know the truth. They weren't there. Or more likely, it's a COVERUP! This doesn't mean the baby didn't die. Period.

And I get that no one wants to really believe that this happened.

But that doesn't mean that the toddler didn't die in the cold.

And just because Ralph didn't keep spilling details, that doesn't mean that the baby didn't die.

It's up to Ralph to let the story out in what he deems to be the most appropriate manner for all parties. And people should learn how to judge the character of a person by seeing for themselves what they have done and what they are doing. These things speak for themselves.

LET US PRAY

🤲

Dear Blessed Father,

Onlt Thou art Holy, Lord God! I come to you in this time of turmoil, asking Your divine intervention for the people out in the North Carolina cold, still living in tents.

🙏

Only Thou art Merciful, Dear Father! Bless them, give them shelter through my donations and my support. Help every penny given go into the hands and mouths of the homeless, and those who lost familes and friends. Even as bodies are still being removed, even as the homeless are contemplating suicide to end the cold, Father God, let just one person who has a camper or RV in storage feel Your divine presence and instruction to donate it.

🙏

Thank You for all that Thou givest us! Everything we have is Yours! Bless every donation, Lord God. Get the people in from the cold! As the cold moves in, let there be no more deaths!

🙏

Only Thou Art Merciful, My Lord of Lords and King of Kings! I ask a special blessing upon Ralph Avallone and his team, that they may be made as whole as possible! Bless the work of their hands and the steps of their feet, I pray! And multiply the strength and manpower behind every single volunteer, including those who feel guilty for going home to their own families. BLESS THEM, LORD!

And as the morning rises, let my song rise to Thee! Let it be a sweet scent unto Thee!

In the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, I pray!

Amen!

🤲

… and everyone who agreed the same in their own hearts said,

Amen!

