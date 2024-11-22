🆘 POOR BABY! POOR PARENTS! 🆘 Swannanoa, WNC 18-Month Old Baby Dies in a Tent Last Night, in a Snowstorm, After THEIR DONATED RV WAS REPOSSESSED!
😭 WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT.
Shawn's tweet last night:
Source: https://x.com/theshawnhendrix/status/1859786186107097219?s=46
The Video Showing Snow Last Night:
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/the_captain1968/status/1860065455999725698?s=46
WHERE IS THE SHERIFF?
Please pray for this beautiful couple!!! And may the baby rest in peace!!!
AND GET SOMEONE TO ANSWER FOR THIS!!!
How much was the debt? EVERYONE WOULD HAVE PAID IT OFF!
This is a developing story. I will keep you informed.
😭 💔 🙏 💔🙏💔🙏😭💔🙏💔🙏💔😭💔🙏
I will be trying to connect this couple with a home. Pray for me and please donate to our nonprofit or become a paid subscriber for this cause. 100% will go to help this couple.
God bless you all!!! https://pay.balancecollect.com/m/arandamdenterprises
OR Donate to Shawn Hendrix:
https://www.givesendgo.com/OperationShelter
IF YOU HAVE A CAMPER OR RV IN STORAGE, PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING IT. 🙏
LET US PRAY
🙏
Father,
Bless these parents, bless rest this baby in Your Hands!
Find them good shelter, open the doors that need to be opened and close the doors that need to be closed.
Stop this from happening! Help these people! Help us help them!!!
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen!
🙏
I need an address to ship some -20 degree sleeping bags.
💔😥