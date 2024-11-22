Shawn's tweet last night:

Source: https://x.com/theshawnhendrix/status/1859786186107097219?s=46

The Video Showing Snow Last Night:

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/the_captain1968/status/1860065455999725698?s=46

WHERE IS THE SHERIFF?

Please pray for this beautiful couple!!! And may the baby rest in peace!!!

AND GET SOMEONE TO ANSWER FOR THIS!!!

How much was the debt? EVERYONE WOULD HAVE PAID IT OFF!

This is a developing story. I will keep you informed.

😭 💔 🙏 💔🙏💔🙏😭💔🙏💔🙏💔😭💔🙏

I will be trying to connect this couple with a home. Pray for me and please donate to our nonprofit or become a paid subscriber for this cause. 100% will go to help this couple.

God bless you all!!! https://pay.balancecollect.com/m/arandamdenterprises

OR Donate to Shawn Hendrix:

https://www.givesendgo.com/OperationShelter

IF YOU HAVE A CAMPER OR RV IN STORAGE, PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING IT. 🙏

LET US PRAY

🙏

Father,

Bless these parents, bless rest this baby in Your Hands!

Find them good shelter, open the doors that need to be opened and close the doors that need to be closed.

Stop this from happening! Help these people! Help us help them!!!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen!

🙏