The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1863095391018746195?s=46

The Shared Google Document

…

Link: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Pp41yMpPeMvZShN11xXAZdB3-6wu_cZyAB-QxgUoeEw/htmlview#

The Video

The Thread

LET US PRAY

🙏

Father God,

We aren't sure why You seem to take the good ones first, but we know that they are in Your loving presence forevermore.

We pray for those who have suffered losses from Hurricane Helene. Holy God, we can't imagine what their eyes have seen, nor the places they have had to go.

Bring us to the best place of Your Love and Light, so that we may be of great help to our brothers and sisters in need.

Help us to be in a position to clothe the naked, and to feed the starving.

Bless the grieving hearts. As difficult or impossible that it may be, help them to diffuse their anger and outrage.

Show them Your mercy and kindness, Holy Creator.

And above all, may their eyes be lifted up to Your heavens! May they seek Your face and Your eternal presence!

We pray this in the Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Amen!

🙏

Leave a comment