If you have never participated in a Twitter Space, it is like a podcast with lots of participants in the audience that can be viewed along with the Speakers, as in the above image taken LIVE from the Space. The link is HERE. You can listen while you do laundry or wash dishes. I found the Space quite informative on AI.

And for a total of 4 or 5 times, I was “popped” out of the Space. It simply disappeared from my view and shut down my Twitter app installed on my phone. So I powered off my phone, found the Space again, and entered again as a Speaker. On the third attempt, @TrashDiscource was kind enough to send me a private link through a Direct Message (DM). That usually bypassed the censorship problem.

And there I was AGAIN as a Speaker. I was introduced, asked him to call me, “Margaret”, and simply thanked him for speaking about God.

POP!

My accessed crashed. The twitter app closed on my phone, as if I wasn’t even on Twitter!

Grok 2’s (Twitter/X’s AI) Analysis of Me

POP!

Another Speaker came on, he suddenly muted, then came back on, then

POOF!

The Space crashed an booted everyone OUT!

Before the last Speaker, there was a discussion of Substack as a last resort that is uncensored as a place where many “medical freedom” doctors migrated to write. But they don’t know that writers who have posted images and videos of microscope findings of vax injuries or contents like graphine oxide have all but been banned from Substack.

For Sterling Young at “Global Democide Happening Now”, seen HERE, you can see that all of his articles have completely vanished, as seen HERE.

Sterling Young: His Substack Page

Sterling Young: His Articles

Substack and Twitter/X Are At Odds

It was on April 7, 2023 that I noticed the first odd glitch occurring between Substack and Twitter.

Substack + Twitter = Something Happened

Rivalry From the Substack Perspective

Here on Substack, on that Friday in April 2023, Mitchell Clark confirmed why no one could Like, Re-Tweet, or Reply to my Substack posts.

And it wasn't just that… I could no longer embed a tweet into my Substack. On this day, I attempted to embed this tweet:

The above Tweet no longer transformed into an embedded Tweet as in previous Substacks, but just into a url link.

Here is the image:

What does that mean?

We didn't know it then, but Substack is making the case that it didn’t want its content shared to Twitter, where it could possibly be censored.

Last Friday and through the weekend, when I tried to post a tweet onto my Substack, I received this prompt. Had I logged in before or after this time, I would have missed this prompt:

“Twitter has unexpectedly restricted access to embedding tweets in Substack posts.”

Then it changed to,

“We know there’s a problem posting tweets. We are working on a fix.”

… which never happened. Well, maybe they “fixed” it by avoiding Twitter altogether.

Renovations: “Post to Chat”

Instead, there’s another change.

When I was ready to publish my article, I could no longer select a checkbox that says,

“Post to Twitter”.

My only “Sharing” choice was to:

“Share to Chat”.

As seen above, we can only Post to Chat (no more Twitter).

They say it's a version of Twitter, where we can speak freely and not be policed by prying eyes, who want to censor us.

For now, let’s hear what Twitter has to say.

From the Twitter Side

Two happenings occurred in a short time:

Twitter had just banned Dr. Paul Alexander for (another) flaming Substack post against Dr. Malone. Elon Musk publicly opened up Twitters functionality, then charged businesses and nonprofits tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars to access a small amount of Twitter user data for analysis. Renovations: Then Twitter changed it's location sign/name:

Link: https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1645266104351178752?s=46

Elon then tweeted that Substack tried to access information, so they blocked it.

Since then, my Twitter feed has received fewer views and retweets, but that doesn’t bother me because I know that I am doing good work and most of my readers are by direct email, not Twitter.

Renovations and Results

Substack no longer has an option to post to Twitter at the time of publication.

Inside each article, one may still Share an article to social media sites, including Twitter. But when you Share an article to Twitter/X, it’s “hidden” from view.

Twitter’s algorithms will offset anyone else’s links, including Substack, Facebook, etc. Elon wants you to stay on Twitte and avoid links of any kind, because they drive traffic away from Twitter/X..



Remedies

Substack : Post to Chat, which is not new but is now the only choice. Continue to email your subscribers.

Twitter/X : Stop tweeting links to Substack and all other sites like Rumble. Instead of tweeting a Substack link, just tweet the article “content” and create a thread, i.e., write the article inside Twitter . Instead of tweeting a Rumble video link, do your own video just for Twitter, then post.

Also, “Restack” your article to the Substack App. It is shared with Substack Notes. It does NOT get posted to your email list of Subscribers.

You may also post small posts with images or videos to Substack Notes, which was created to mimick Twitter/X.

