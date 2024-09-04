We knew there was something wrong with the way the Secret Service agents behaved at the Trump rally where the attempted assassination failed in Butler, PA.

People joked about the Secret Service.

1st Tweet

This tweet is by Josh Hawkey, U.S.Senator for Missouri.

Source: https://x.com/hawleymo/status/1831132426573054452?s=46

According to the online Secret Service training information manual, accreditation spans months.

Source: https://www.secretservice.gov/sites/default/files/reports/2021-10/TAD%20Special%20Agent%20Brochure_%20Digital_10.1.21.pdf

2nd Tweet - 2 Hours Ago, at 6 pm PST

The Video: Whistleblower Revelations

2nd Tweet: 1 Hour Ago, at 7 pm PST

The above video shows the same tape as in the first tweet.

3rd Tweet

is l in Now it all makes a lot more sense; no wonder they appeared to be so incompetent.

