BREAKING! Whistleblower says Before Trump's Butler, PA Rally, Homeland Security Agents were Pulled from Regular Duties on Child Exploitation Cases, Only Given a 2-Hour Online "Webinar"
There were NO Secret Service Agents. They were Homeland Security who were "woefully unprepared."
We knew there was something wrong with the way the Secret Service agents behaved at the Trump rally where the attempted assassination failed in Butler, PA.
People joked about the Secret Service.
1st Tweet
This tweet is by Josh Hawkey, U.S.Senator for Missouri.
Source: https://x.com/hawleymo/status/1831132426573054452?s=46
According to the online Secret Service training information manual, accreditation spans months.
Source: https://www.secretservice.gov/sites/default/files/reports/2021-10/TAD%20Special%20Agent%20Brochure_%20Digital_10.1.21.pdf
2nd Tweet - 2 Hours Ago, at 6 pm PST
The Video: Whistleblower Revelations
The Thread
2nd Tweet: 1 Hour Ago, at 7 pm PST
The above video shows the same tape as in the first tweet.
The Thread
3rd Tweet
The Thread
is l in Now it all makes a lot more sense; no wonder they appeared to be so incompetent.
Conspiracy
Pulling unskilled Homeland Security agents to fill in for Secret Service agents shows how very little they care about the lives of their own peeps. I know many don’t want to say anything bad about the Secret Service, but even to the untrained eye, they obviously didn’t know what they were doing. They were reluctant to put themselves between Trump and a bullet, they should have completely covered him, they made him stand full height with the agent in front of him incapable of protecting his head and chest from any bullets, they were not assessing the situation at all well, screaming at Trump to get up was encouraging him to be a target, much less expecting him to jump up Travolta style. Had they done their jobs, there is no way in hell Trump would have been able to give the fist in the air fight, fight Iwo Jima look. The whole thing was pathetically bumbled on so many levels. That Crooks kid was marked from the beginning and it was only by the Grace of God Trump wasn’t killed. What are we supposed to think? We are being ruled by incompetents that are current;y holding the keys to power.