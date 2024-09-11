Notice the earrings?

They sure look similar to ⬆️ NOVA H1 Earrings 🤔

Compared to the ad, the silver part looks modified so it's not “exactly” the same.

Maybe that's why she was taking notes during the debate (which was against the rules)?

The NOVA H1 Audio Earrings (also called NOVA H1 or Audio Earrings) are a pair of wireless earphones embedded in a pair of pearl earrings. Apart from the small size, what’s revolutionary is that these earrings feature earphone functionality. Worn on your earlobe, these smart earrings look like luxury earrings but can be connected via Bluetooth to your smartphone to make phone calls and listen to music.

To achieve that, we patented out-of-ear hearing technology called Directional Sound which is hidden in a freshwater pearl attached to a silver- or gold-plated clip. The Directional Sound technology transmits sound from the pearl directly into your ear, allowing you to listen to music and make phone calls in a discreet way.

Literally, tech meets jewelry.

HOW DOES DIRECTIONAL SOUND TECHNOLOGY WORK?

Using multiple acoustical volumes inside the pearl and a funnel geometry towards the pearl opening, we direct sound towards the ear.

As the sound propagates from the pearl directly into your ear, it does not leak outwards in different directions. However, because the Audio Earrings are worn out-of-ear, we recommend adjusting the sound volume to the level of noise around you to ensure your music and conversations stay as discreet as possible.

WHAT IS THE SOUND EXPERIENCE LIKE?

Thanks to the Directional Sound technology, the sound experience of using the Audio Earrings differs from that of in-ear or over-the-ear earphones. It could be compared to augmented reality: a layer of sound, such as music or a person on the other side of a phone call, is added to the existing layer of sound that surrounds you. It’s like having a soundtrack that accompanies you throughout the day.

BENEFITS FOR THE CUSTOMER

The NOVA H1 Audio Earrings with built-in Directional Sound technology are a unique alternative when in- or over-ear headphones are not the preferred solution.