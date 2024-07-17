I never met or followed Dr. Robert Duncan, a former CIA scientist who worked on AI and remote brain interaction with radio-waves in the field of cybernetics, which is the study of the interface of man and machine. Dr. Duncan had published two books: Project Soul Catcher, and How to Tame a Demon.

A Quote from Dr. Robert Duncan:

“They will induce many deaths. You are at the heart of the program to break you down in every way financially, mentally, social supports, etc. But from an outsiders perspective, they only see you doing it to yourself.” Link .

This is what Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD had to say on her Substack.

She posted this YouTube video at the top of her article:

I received notice that Dr Robert Duncan, CIA and DARPA whistleblower of the Government Civilian targeting and torture program - as well as the supercomputer global human brain surveillance technology - was found deceased in his home. He wrote several books, including Soul Catcher, confirming that hacking of the human soul is possible and has been achieved. Soul Catcher is by far the most important book I have read to understand the depth of satanic evil surveilling and controlling the world and how Artificial Intelligence underground supercomputers are used for remote assassination and torture programs. This Targeting program has been the testing ground for all of humanity - and now due to the implantation of COVID19 bioweapon self assembly nanotechnology brain chips and micro robots have been assimilated into the Sentient World Simulation. As you can hear from the video, he was threatened due to his ongoing disclosure. He also wrote the book how to tame a demon with excellent resources for Targeted Individuals.

He gave excellent presentations, confirming that self assembly nano particles are used for mind control purposes and have been injected into individuals with capacity to take over their full brain function. In essence, all humans are now potential Manchurian Candidates. Nanotechnology, Cybernetic Hive Minds, Artificial Intelligence and Mind Control - DARPA and CIA Insider Dr. Robert Duncan's Interviews Confirms Hijacking Of Human Soul Possible If you have not read this book, it is imperative to understand everything we are seeing now. Project Soul Catcher By Dr. Robert Duncan - CIA Capabilities Of Mind and Soul Hacking Dr Robert Duncan has done a great service to humanity in disclosing the monstrous satanic beast that is now attacking us all. I have no doubt in my mind that he was eliminated. God bless him and may he find peace.

From a Tweet from Dr. Duncan on June 12, 2024:

I just can't put into words.... The heart break Dr. Robert P. Duncan worked on projects for the DOD, CIA, and Justice Department-in his career. He held multiple degrees from Harvard University and Dartmouth college in Applied sciences and business. He is a hero, to many.. including myself! He was the first whistle-blower I found on the targeting program, in 2022 when my program went overt. He has written more than one book, but one that many targets have read is Project soul catcher. By the time, I read his book I had already figured out the main goals of the operatives and how its m.o. is a completely clandestine organized pattern of a system, which uses the same methodology as Zersetzung targeting and mk ultra. Mk ultra is done on a high tech and completely plausibly deniable way, presently. His book helped me put names to the things I had gathered alone... his book also gave me hope. His book put names to the different games that the operatives use in their scripts. He describes weapons that most average people have never heard of, such as the Moscow heart attack weapon which is meant to create a runaway response in your adrenal through the tech and cause a remote homicide. He explained the techniques that include hypnosis and everything the original mk ultra program did. He taught about what RHIC is (radio hypnotic intracerebral control) which was created by the Cia. He would take time to talk to us on social media and he was a credible resource for many to turn to. His books, advice, interviews, and teachings have been lifeline to many. He even tried going before congress with Ted gunderson to talk about the program. He stated that many did not even know what mk ultra was. He knew that our country was in trouble. Regardless of what results come back on "how" he passed.... I will never believe it was an "accident"!! The operatives are skilled at making someone die with plausible deniability. "Suicide", "Accidents", "tragic health issue", and etc.... He recently posted how he was trying to relearn how to speak again out loud. This is the case for many ahi Neurostrike sufferers! He also posted something like "spooks are in my home, time for an exterminator lol". He was a good good man and loved by many. I will still hold on to hope that it's a mix up, for a little while longer -until I see actual proof -such as an obituary... before I cry my eyes out! Those who are supposed to protect us have not only hurt us, but they regularly murder people!!! This is not ok!!! I'm still hoping that the rumors are wrong and someone can comment "hey he's not dead, silly"... usually, he gave a warning before taking breaks though!!! God bless you @Tim_E_Lord and your loved ones. I pray for their comfort, healing, and safety throughout this time. Love always, Shaina And she attached these: Source: https://x.com/6THSENSE_3RDEYE/status/1812784551376437356

Source: https://x.com/Countrygrl_mk/status/1812848048164266013

Dr. Duncan was, like all of us, a man of some controversy who made mistakes.

There are many condolences that have gone out to Dr. Duncan’s family; you can view more here .

“… Direct mind control through retraining the brain patterns and using Skinner behaviorism techniques alters the freedom of a soul and programs them including their religions. We are programmed through life experiences, subtle and direct forces. Knowledge and awareness of these programming techniques can set you free.” ~ How to Tame a Demon by Dr. Robert Duncan

LET US PRAY

Father God in Heaven,

By now you have greeted the spirit and soul of Dr. Robert Duncan. Thank you for sharing Your Divine Presence with him, and for leading and guiding him to your stairway that leads to the heavens.

We know that You have prepared a place for him, and that he shall be rewarded for speaking truth and shining light on darkness. Be with his family now, Lord of All Ages, and grant them the comfort that passes all understanding. Make all who were close to him safe, protected by Your strongest angels.

May we carry on his message, understand the kind of knowledge he tried to share. Our utmost desire is that we may be set free of evil and separation from You by the only power that can do it: the Blood of Jesus, and the knowledge that mankind needs to repent and ask God for the forgiveness of sins.

We ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

