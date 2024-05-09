If you have not yet heard Rebecca tell her story, you need to listen - even if it breaks your heart. The biggest reason you need to listen is to that you can KNOW how to help STOP someone else from taking their child to the hospital.

We all love Doc Malik. And if you never heard him before, take a good listen as he interviews Rebecca. He gently gathers details that many of us did not know. And you can see how much he cares, and how much he wants to help.

GiveSendGo Please continue in prayer that a donor or lawyer steps forward in the next 4 days! GIVE SEND GO for Rebecca The biggest lesson Rebecca has learned: Trust GOD! And Don’t Trust What the Doctors Say.

Rebecca’s GiveSendGo Request for $300,000 is HERE .

That is the projected cost of medical malpractice legal fees in New York.

Thank you for stopping by to PRAY, GIVE, or SHARE! And thank you for the recent donations donated since Rebecca’s interview on Dr. Malik.

STOP DEATH BY HOSPITAL PROTOCOLS

Danielle’s Mom Rebecca does not want anyone else to suffer as she has. To help others, she started a Google and Apple App called “ Death by Hospital Protocol ” or “Dbhp”) - and it is FREE.

Rebecca says,

“We Need to Hold Them Accountable.”

“They have killed 1.2 million in hospitals. If we don’t hold them accountable, it won’t stop.”

Dr. Malik doesn’t know if we will ever see justice for all these deaths, but Rebecca wants all 42 doctors and nurses, including Northwell Hospital, to know that she knows what they did.

Could you be so kind as to stop by and offer Rebecca a Prayer?

Thank you!

Subscribe to Rebecca's Substack HERE :

Thank you for having a sweet heart!

LET US PRAY FOR REBECCA

Father God, as the clock ticks and Rebecca feels the time bomb, please give her that special release that allows her mind and soul to give it all to You.

At the same time, we ASK YOU FOR A MIRACLE on Rebecca’s behalf. Show Yourself to that special donor or lawyer. Speak to them in a dream, grant someone receives an unexpected sum of money, or use Your ways to open a door so Rebecca gets what she needs.

We also ask that You move in the hearts of Northwell Hospital to stop them from petitioning the Court for a Dismissal. Incite Your fear in their hearts, move them to omit this from their plans.

We know that You are the God of miracles! Only You can cause this to happen! Dear God in the Highest, Almighty Creator, we ask you to MOVE TODAY! In the Name of Jesus, Your Son, Our Lord, we ask. Amen.

