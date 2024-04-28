This case still has many unknowns, including whether Rebecca Charles will be able to find a lawyer to represent it.

In just 15 days, the defendants could ask for case dismissal. This is to start a Prayer Chain to ask for God's intervention.

It was beyond the statute of limitations for Rebecca to file a lawsuit on wrongful death or loss of companionship. The April 9, 2024 suit is for medical malpractice and negligence. It seems that the reluctance of lawyers to provide representation is their retainer and professional fees, and an inability to seek damages for a loss of future income.

Danielle Alvarez

Danielle loved helping elders at a Nursing Home. By serving others in a volunteer position, she brought a smile and a wonderfully helping hand.

LET US PRAY

Please join in a Prayer Chain for Rebecca and her family, as they continue to seek God's face.

You are Most Sovereign, dear God, and the future is in Your hands. No matter the outcome of this legal process, we surrender it to You and Your Will. We pray and ask You to bless Rebecca and her family, to provide hope and a plan for Danielle’s death, and to reveal Your perfect Will to them. Bless and guide them, comfort and speak to them in the still, small voice of the Holy Spirit. Lead them in all of Your Ways. We call on You, asking for Rebecca and her family to see Your plan, to continue seeking and searching for a lawyer, and most importantly if it be Thy Will, for You to impress upon and send her a lawyer or a donor from Your bounty. Open the doors that need to be opened, and close the doors that need to be closed, all in Your perfect timing. We ask this in the Mighty Name of Jesus. Amen.

Asking for God's Intervention

God can intervene in many ways, and I know that He also answers prayers in ways that may differ from what we ask. Because God's will cannot always be predicted, we don't need to say “the perfect prayer”. We can know that He has a plan.

God is In Control

Sovereignty. He is Sovereign, the Ruler of Earth. Psalm 103:19: God’s kingdom rules over all. Seek God.

A Plan. Jeremiah 29:11: God has a plan for us: hope, peace, and a future for our lives. Surrender to God’s Will.

God's Timing. Deuteronomy 1:1-6. The people of Israel almost finished their 40 years of wandering in the wilderness. They had to keep going forward. Stand firm.

Stand Strong. Be fully confident and strong, fully assured that you are following the whole will of God. Colossians 4:12.

If you don't know Danielle’s story, here it is:

Rebecca’s GiveSendGo, requesting $300,000, is HERE .

Our last article showed current donations were $3,395. Today’s total is $4,420.

Can you stop by to PRAY HERE or GIVE HERE?

Keep Sharing and Re-Stacking articles - or BETTER YET - use them to write your own!

Rebecca Charles’ Website: DeathByHospitalProtocol.com

https://deathbyhospitalprotocol.com/

Click on your geographical area and get local hospital information on reported hospital killing protocols!

Hospital Killing Protocol - Google App

If you have an Android, please download and install The Death by Hospital Protocol APP from the Goggle Play Store Link: https://play.google.com/store/search?q=death%20by%20hospital%20protocol&c=apps

Did your loved one die from hospital killing protocols? Please consider telling others what you know: the hospital, doctors, anything that helps stop people from going there.

Prayer Chain

Add your name and prayer 🙏. Keep up the spiritual battle!

