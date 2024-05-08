Share

Listen to Rebecca’s Story

See how Rebecca took something so evil and negative, and turns it into something beautiful and positive.

See her website, DeathByHospitalProtocol.com and install her app, Death By Hospital Protocol into your cell phone to report a hospital for killing your loved one.

Every lawyer has told Rebecca either:

It’s a COVID Case and She Cannot Sue. The PREP Act protects the doctors and allows that they CANNOT be sued, OR They Want Money Up Front.

Filing Herself

One hour and 11 minutes before the deadline, Rebecca filed on her own. All the evidence is in the medical records, and rebecca served 42 defendants on her own dime, still waiting for a lawyer.

“Now they know that I know what they did.”

Rebecca’s GiveSendGo

BELIEVE IN MIRACLES!

Against all odds, stand in faith that one person CAN AND WILL make a difference!

Even in the 11th Hour, We Await A Miracle! Pray for Rebecca. Join our prayer chain.

This is The Satanic World.

Dr Margaret Aranda and Rebecca Charles

This case still has many unknowns, including whether Rebecca Charles will be able to find a lawyer to represent it. In just 15 days, the defendants could ask for case dismissal. This is to start a Prayer Chain to ask for God's intervention. It was beyond the statute of limitations for Rebecca to file a lawsuit on wrongful death or loss of companionship. The April 9, 2024 suit is for medical malpractice and negligence. It seems that the reluctance of lawyers to provide representation is their retainer and professional fees, and an inability to seek damages for a loss of future income.

GSG Please continue in prayer that a donor or lawyer steps forward in the next 5 days! The biggest lesson Rebecca has learned: Trust GOD! And Don’t Trust What the Doctors Say.

Rebecca’s GiveSendGo Request for $300,000 is HERE .

That is the projected cost of medical malpractice legal fees in New York.

Thank you for stopping by to PRAY, GIVE, or SHARE! And thank you for the recent donations donated since Rebecca’s interview on Dr. Malik.

STOP DEATH BY HOSPITAL PROTOCOLS

Danielle’s Mom Rebecca does not want anyone else to suffer as she has. To help others, she started a Google and Apple App called “ Death by Hospital Protocol ” or “Dbhp”) - and it is FREE.

Rebecca says,

“We Need to Hold Them Accountable.”

“They have killed 1.2 million in hospitals. If we don’t hold them accountable, it won’t stop.”

Dr. Malik doesn’t know if we will ever see justice for all these deaths, but Rebecca wants all 42 doctors and nurses, including Northwell Hospital, to know that she knows what they did.

