COUNTDOWN 6 DAYS Until Possible Defendant Request for Case Dismissal: Rebecca Charles Awaits Representation for Hospital Murder of Daughter Danielle Alvarez
Thank You for Your Prayers and Concern! And Thank You for Sharing!
Thank you for being in prayer for Rebecca Charles. A prayer chain for her was started a week ago.
Thank you for reaching out in spiritual intercession as donations are slow, comments are few, and her spirits are low.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Here is Rebecca with Dr. Malik:
There are MANY who would like to see Rebecca's case drift into memory as something that never happened, a fight that never had a chance.
BUT THEY DON’T KNOW THE POWER OF A MAMA BEAR!
They don't know the CRIES OF A MOM WHO HAS TO LIVE AND BREATHE WITHOUT HER DAUGHTER.
You hear Rebecca's voice. Thank you for listening and helping bear her burden.
Because Rebecca's daughter could have been my daughter.
Your daughter IS MY DAUGHTER And We Are All Made of the Same Flesh,
And all of us BLEED RED.
I am sorry there are doctors who kill. I wish I could make up for it, or return Danielle to her mom.
The only thing that keeps a Mom like this going is KNOWING THAT SHE IS HELPING ANOTHER MOM NOT LOSE THEIR DAUGHTER.
Thank God for that! Don't get tired of listening! Don't lose interest in helping? Don't let the cries be muffled!
Instead, BELIEVE IN MIRACLES!
Against all odds, stand in faith that one person CAN AND WILL make a difference!
Even in the 11th Hour, We Await A Miracle! Pray for Rebecca. Join our prayer chain.
Please continue in prayer that a donor or lawyer steps forward in the next 8 days!
Rebecca’s GiveSendGo Request for $300,000 is HERE.
That is the projected cost of medical malpractice legal fees in New York.
STOP DEATH BY HOSPITAL PROTOCOLS
Danielle’s Mom Rebecca does not want anyone else to suffer as she has. To help others, she started a Google and Apple App called “Death by Hospital Protocol” or “Dbhp”) - and it is FREE.
On Phillip Altman's substack, a story about an Australian billionaire who funded someone's court case, over mandates, which was won! Maybe you can ask him for help? You do need a miracle, God willing!