In defense of freedom of speech, a huge lawsuit against multiple social media platforms filed today.

Memorial Day is a time to honor our fallen heroes. At the Brighteon Store, we honor them by ensuring that our government does not infringe on our constitutional rights. In this case, the First Amendment: the right to speak.

We are proud to announce that we have officially filed a lawsuit today, on Memorial Day, May 27, 2024, against the Department of State, Global Engagement Center, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Newsguard Technologies Inc., Institute for Strategic Dialogue, Global Disinformation Index, Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook), Google, and Twitter for their involvement in a global conspiracy to censor the freedom of speech of the American people.

At the same time, we are building the infrastructure of human freedom with our various projects such as Brighteon.IO, Brighteon.AI, and BrightU. We are also maintaining hundreds of different news sites that are committed to spreading the truth that is censored elsewhere.

We have the determination to see this lawsuit through, even to the Supreme Court, if that's what it takes. This is our commitment to humanity and our philosophy of supporting the freedom to speak.

