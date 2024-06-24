Thank you for praying and being here with me now.

Here is the update I received just minutes ago:

Dr. Aranda, Please pray the Lord gives supernatural strength & courage to his daughter. She came in late last night & didn't get much time to be with her dad. She's at the hospital right now to say her final good byes. She is against all this but, needs God's strength & courage to say NO & leave before this so-called service starts. The Lord has used me as His vessel/advocate to speak into her. Praise the Lord! Thank You for Praying Down to the Last Second. 🙏 Suzanne 🇨🇦

LET US PRAY

Holy Father,

In this last hour, please giive this daughter strength to be with her father as long as possible.

Forgive him, Lord, for taking it this far. Bless his daughter , Lord, and give her strength. We pray in the Holy Name of Jesus, The Lord, the Giver of Life. Amen.

