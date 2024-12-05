While on the way to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, David James’ wife took two videos of him. This is the first:

David James pre-shot this video as he was on the way to report to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, to be shown in case it was true that he got arrested.

David knew the allegations: using a chainsaw to cut the gate leading up the road the West Virginia Miners had cleared of severe debris left by Hurricane Helene. The gate blocked access to Bat Cave and Chimney Rock, along a 2.5 mile stretch with private homes. Without this road, residents must travel 90 minutes to access town. The first time the gate was placed, someone took it down. Then independent contractors were paid $288,000 to replace it and man it with 24/7 cameras.

The Charge: driving on a closed or unopened road, and “injuring a gate.” This is a Class 1 Misdemeanor charge that can mean up to 120 days in jail.

HENDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Here's what the Sheriff's Office of Henderson County's website says on Sheriff Lowell Griffin (emphases are mine):

"On December the 6th, 2018, Lowell Griffin took the oath of office and was sworn in as the Sheriff of Henderson County. Lowell is a lifelong resident of Henderson County and first found his love for public service when he became a firefighter with Edneyville Fire and Rescue in 1982. Even today with his duties as Sheriff he still serves as an active EMT and firefighter. Lowell began his career in law enforcement with the Henderson County Sheriff's office under Sheriff Ab Jackson in 1992 as a detention officer. Throughout his career he has worked several divisions including civil process, patrol, and would later serve as Captain of Criminal Investigations. During his tenure with Henderson County he has been part of long-term assignments with SWAT and the Bomb Team where he was one of the first certified bomb technicians. Lowell has served as a law enforcement instructor at Blue Ridge Community College for many years. In 2014 Lowell took a job with the Polk County Sheriff's Office leading their narcotics division and interdiction programs before returning to be sworn in as Henderson County Sheriff. He continues to work with local, state and federal authorities to stem the flow of illegal drugs into our community. From his first day in office Lowell has stressed the importance of treating all members of the community with respect. He is committed to being transparent, accountable and accessible to not only the men and women of the Henderson County Sheriff's Office but the community in which he so proudly serves. Immediately upon being sworn in as Sheriff, Lowell implemented a strategy never used in Henderson County before. He divided the County into four areas with a district Captain and Major serving as community liaisons. By doing this Lowell quickly increased morale and enhanced community relations which will result in safer communities. Lowell and his wife Jacque reside in the Fruitland community and when time allows he enjoys fishing and spending time in his shop repairing and restoring vehicles."

SHERIFF'S OFFICE STAFF

Sheriffs' Staff Chief Deputy: David Mahoney

District Captains: Captain Alan Corn, Captain Scott Galloway, Captain Brad Woodson, and Captain Darrin Whitaker who serve Galloway, Whitaker, Woodson, and Corn Districts.

Majors: Major Todd McCrain, Major Jake McMurray, and Major Andrew Starling.

Henderson County Sheriff's Public Information Statement and Contact

Henderson County Sheriff's Office Info on the Public information Officer: (Emphases are Mine)

"The Henderson County Sheriff's Office understands the importance of effective communication and a strong relationship with the community and media. The Sheriff’s Office partners with the media to connect with the community. Effective media relations and positive community participation are two vital components to the overall success of any law enforcement agency and its mission to serve the public..(sic) The Henderson County Sheriff's Office will be transparent by providing fair and accurate information to the public and media in a timely and professional manner.

​The Public Information Officer:

Is the main point of contact for the Sheriff's Office to assist the news media - Prepares and disseminates all Sheriff's Office news releases

Coordinates interview requests from the media

Arranges and coordinates press conferences, and conducts other media events for the Sheriff's Office

Manages the Sheriff's Office social medial platforms

Manages the Sheriff's Office mobile app

Assists with special projects and presentations about Sheriff's Office services and activities

Oversees Freedom of Information Requests (FOIA) when submitted to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office

Public Information Officer:

Stephanie Brackett

828.694.2888

___________________________________

CONTACT US PAGE:

There is no listed email address on the website. To contact them, one fills out this form: https://sheriffhendersoncounty.com/contact-us

COMMUNICATIONS CENTER: 828.697.4911 ADDRESS: 100 North Grove Street, Hendersonville NC 28792

INMATE LOOKUP: https://sheriffhendersoncounty.com/inmate-lookup They want you to install the APP for this feature. There are no posted Press or News Releases on the website. They want you to install their News Alert HCSO MOBILE APP. https://sheriffhendersoncounty.com/alerts%2Fnews __________

WHY CLOSE THE ROAD TO RESIDENTS?

One cannot help but ask why the government wants people to stay out of this area. They allowed others to clear the road, but now they want to be the only ones to use it. See my article, The Natural Resources of North Carolina, which also documents what locals felt when Hurricane Helene hit:

DAVID JAMES ON TWITTER

The Thread

When I tweeted the first video with this GoFundMe yesterday, of the $10,000 goal, there was only $130 raised

And then he started raising money this evening:

I understand David’s wife is running his Twitter and that she is supposed to start a new GiveSendGo. I cannot yet recommend donating here because I want to verify facts. All appearances are that he is an AMERICAN HERO but this situation is rather new to all of us.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Quick thoughts here. The Sheriffs are the ones that are government employees, and I don’t necessarily believe what they say as an ‘official’ report.

Why any sheriff would arrest this man is beyond me.

My second thought is that the good people of WNC need to get up there and see what is going on (and they will; there are tweets that that is the plan).

My third thought is that the people of WNC will be raising much more that $130 or $890 for David.

My final thought is that he is AN AMERICAN HERO.

This is a developing story and I will keep following it. Thank you for supporting my efforts! I will be working on daily WNC issues!

A SPECIAL NOTE

P.S. No word on the 18-month old witness. Since participating in a Twitter Space on Tuesday night, much more angst has been directed toward me, Ralph, others, and

, who is a gem. She hosted the Space and received what I consider to be malicious abuse by someone from a produced program.

Ralph Avallone told me that he got death threats, and he survived the Candlelight Vigil last night. But the tone has been so caustic that I am not going to push my source any further. For me, it is enough that I received an unasked-for contact telling me about the 18-month old who died of hypothermia - what are the statistical chances of that? That very fact confirms to me that the story is true. The loudest rebuttals claim that because the Sheriff’s office “debunked” it, I must be lying. Their cry for a witness does not have to be performed, and it distracts from getting people out of tents and into the warmth.

At this point, it seems more harmful to present a witness to a crowd of vicious dogs that would tear them apart. I may just take the heat. Let me know what you think, privately, if needed. And thank you for believing in me. I would appreciate your prayers.

