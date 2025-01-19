As President Trump boards the official White House plane to head to Washington, D.C., we see Biden moving out and Trump on his way in.

ON DAY #1: President Trump May Get Us Out of the WHO

I received this in my email today and thought this was a good way to help direct Trump on what the people want him to do about the WHO. It’s a reminder that during his last Presidency, he was way ahead of the game.

Dear Margaret, I’m so excited about this news that I couldn’t wait to share it with you. Trump’s team just confirmed that the US could leave the World Health Organization (WHO) on day one of his Presidency (January 20)—and this could be the game-changer we’ve been fighting for. This move would strike a massive blow to the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty—a globalist scheme to take control of your health, your choices, and your freedoms. Back in 2020, Trump called the WHO “corrupt, dangerous, and bad for America” and began the process of pulling the US out. Now, his transition team is signaling they’re ready to finish the job. And the timing couldn’t be more perfect, Margaret.

Dear Margaret, You’re going to want to hear this. The WHO’s Pandemic Treaty—the one we’ve been fighting tooth and nail for two years—is barely hanging on. Missed deadlines. Lost credibility. They’re falling apart. And now? BOOM! Trump’s team just dropped a bombshell: the US could leave the WHO on Day One of his presidency! That’s January 20—just 72 hours away. That’s $1.3 billion of YOUR taxpayer money—gone from the WHO’s pockets in an instant! Trump’s been calling the WHO what it is—corrupt and dangerous—for years. Back in 2020, he even started pulling the US out… And guess what? His pick for Secretary of Health, Robert Kennedy Jr., has been slamming their profit-driven, Big Pharma agenda forever. Together, they could bury this Pandemic Treaty for good. But here’s the catch: Trump won’t act unless you turn up the pressure. That’s where you and I come in! Don’t wait—now is the time to share your voice on this corrupt treaty and end it. Let’s make history together! Sebastian Lukomski and the entire CitizenGO team P.S. Hold on a second! Trump’s team says they’ll pull the US out of the WHO, but only if millions of us demand it. We can’t let this chance slip away—Sign the petition now and make sure they follow through and stop the Pandemic Treaty for good!

Source: https://citizengo.org/en-us/fr/14636-deal-a-lethal-blow-to-the-pandemic-treaty--tell-trump--exit-the-who-now-

The WHO’s Pandemic Treaty is at a breaking point. For nearly two years, people like you have stood up to this globalist agenda—an agenda that empowers unelected global elites to bypass constitutional freedoms, impose health mandates, and censor dissenting voices. The WHO is scrambling to keep its Pandemic Treaty alive. They’ve already missed critical deadlines—first in May 2024, then again at the end of the year. Now, their next deadline is May 2025, but their project is hanging by a thread. And now, there’s a real chance to stop it for good. Donald Trump’s administration has announced that the United States could leave the World Health Organization on day one of his presidency. Back in 2020, Trump started the process of pulling the U.S. out, calling the WHO “corrupt, dangerous, and bad for America.” Now, his transition team says they’re ready to finish what he started. The US is the WHO’s largest financial supporter, contributing $1.3 billion last year alone. Without US funding, the WHO can’t proceed with its Pandemic Treaty. No money means no treaty. But there’s more. Trump has chosen Robert Kennedy Jr. as his Secretary of Health. Kennedy has been one of the most outspoken critics of the WHO’s globalist health agenda, calling it out for what it is - a profit-making scheme designed to enrich Big Pharma, corporate elites, and vested interests. This treaty isn’t about protecting people—it’s about consolidating power and making money at the expense of ordinary citizens like you. It’s designed to enrich the elites while the freedoms and health choices of common people like you and me are stripped away. Together, Trump and Kennedy could deal the final blow to this treaty and end the WHO’s dangerous overreach. This is the most realistic path to defeating the Pandemic Treaty and restoring sovereignty. But none of this will happen unless we demand action now. This is our chance to end their agenda once and for all. Will you sign the petition to hold Trump and Robert Kennedy Jr. to their word and demand that they withdraw the US from the WHO and its dangerous agreements immediately? Every signature matters. Together, we can stop the WHO, bury the Pandemic Treaty, and defend our hard-won freedoms for good.

Call To Follow Through on WHO Withdrawal to Protect Sovereignty and Freedom Dear President Trump and Secretary Kennedy, I am writing to urge you to follow through on your commitment to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) and its dangerous agreements. Mr. President, in 2020, you began the process of withdrawing the US from the WHO, calling it "corrupt, dangerous, and bad for America." Your recent commitment to finalize this withdrawal has given millions of people hope. This decisive step would not only free the US from an unelected global body of bureaucrats but also strike a critical blow to the Pandemic Treaty—a globalist project that threatens our national sovereignty, crushes individual freedoms, silences dissent on important health issues, and prioritizes profits for globalist elites and Big Pharma over the well-being of ordinary citizens. The United States is the WHO's biggest funder, contributing over $1.3 billion of taxpayer money just last year. By withdrawing now, you would deal a major blow to its dangerous agenda and block the Pandemic Treaty from ever becoming a reality, securing our constitutional freedoms once and for all. I strongly encourage you to act immediately upon taking office and fulfill the promises that so many are counting on. I trust in your commitment to protect American sovereignty, safeguard the individual freedoms of citizens worldwide, and prevent unelected elites from dictating global health policies. Sincerely,

In 2020, I didn’t understand why Trump wanted us to get out of the WHO, but now I do.

Are you with me? How much our eyes have opened!

For the Future, For You and Your Family, For President Trump and the incoming Team, and for the World! May we always turn to God!

