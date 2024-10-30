Department of Children's Services Reportedly Removing Children from Homeless Families affected by Hurricane Helene
This is Unverified Information
The Tweet
I don't know where this woman is located or if she's reporting from first-hand knowledge or from other reports.
Source: https://x.com/disrespectedthe/status/1851332578470449544?s=46
The Video
The Thread
Source: https://x.com/stacysharko17/status/1851438170123944226?s=46
The Video
It seems that this woman has a first-hand account but it wasn't her children. Not to say that we don't believe her; it's super important to get a first-hand report to verify this outlandish and outrageous assertion.
Because if it's true, I don't see how the Red Cross could possibly have any jurisdiction over the matter. Do they narc on the families?
Shawn’s Tweet
He cannot verify this story, and we all await verification.
The Video
Source: https://x.com/theshawnhendrix/status/1851359387136229576?s=46
Link to Copy & Paste: https://givesendgo.com/OperationShelter?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=OperationShelter
This is a developing story. If you see an update with information, please message me or drop a comment.
GOD BLESS OUR CHILDREN, IN THE NAME OF JESUS! Amen!
I sure wouldn’t’t doubt it. ALL 3 letter Agencies (ALL) are Cabal created and run. Remember the Haiti hurricane of 2010?Thousands of children disappeared. These Satanists need adrenochrome and this is how they harvest their ‘soul energy’. Think they wait for disasters to happen? Nope. Read ''Angels Don’t Play This HAARP’
I’m thinking those families need some means of defense as well as whatever other supplies are being delivered to that area.