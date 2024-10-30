I had this article ready to publish, walked away, and when I returned, I could see that the Scheduled draft, while “counted” in the total, was nowhere to be seen.

The Tweet

I don't know where this woman is located or if she's reporting from first-hand knowledge or from other reports.

Source: https://x.com/disrespectedthe/status/1851332578470449544?s=46

The Video

The Thread

Source: https://x.com/stacysharko17/status/1851438170123944226?s=46

The Video

It seems that this woman has a first-hand account but it wasn't her children. Not to say that we don't believe her; it's super important to get a first-hand report to verify this outlandish and outrageous assertion.

Because if it's true, I don't see how the Red Cross could possibly have any jurisdiction over the matter. Do they narc on the families?

Shawn’s Tweet

He cannot verify this story, and we all await verification.

The Video

Source: https://x.com/theshawnhendrix/status/1851359387136229576?s=46

Link to Copy & Paste: https://givesendgo.com/OperationShelter?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=OperationShelter

This is a developing story. If you see an update with information, please message me or drop a comment.

GOD BLESS OUR CHILDREN, IN THE NAME OF JESUS! Amen!

