This is THIS MORNING’S text from Sara Beth at RiverFolk Rescue. Emphases are mine, as well as a change in the order presented. I have volunteered to do their social media. Thank you for blessing these great, immensely important requests.

🆘 SOS IN WNC: Carpentry Hands in Weaverville, NC 🆘

For those of you local to or still stationed in WNC our affiliates "on-site disaster relief" sent us an SOS.

They Need Carpentry Hands on Location:

177 Dula Springs Road

Weaverville, NC

They are building tiny homes for people and are way behind schedule. 👉 They have also lost over half of their volunteers.

Met Needs

Thanks to all of y'all who stepped up on the last group that needed picked up. We got those people here and those supplies delivered.

Drivers

We need another shuttle on Saturday to pick up people from that same closing shelter.

🚨It's a city ran shelter and they are starting to turn people out.

We have a minibus at the Outpost for someone to drive. Let me know if anyone's available.

Outpost Help for Exhausted Staff

I'm really uncomfortable about this one but we direly need help at the outpost.

We are sending families and folks out to forever homes or campers as fast as we can but not as fast as they are coming.

We've been doing it in house with our staff but they are exhausted and we're worried about not keeping up with demand.

Carpenters

For wheelchair ramps, shelving insulating and winterizing (our lodging was built for winter use) potentially bettering a commercial kitchen for these folks needs.

General Hands

To help sort and load supplies for drops.

Check in on our guests and their needs.

Make weekly grocery store shuttles.

Cooks

Cook the frozen food we have donated.

Remote Hands

Managing task lists.

Social media posts/responses.

Developing systems for capacity tracking, making shuttle schedules.

Items We Need

Temporary wheelchair ramps

Storage for supplies

Duct work

Materials for ramps and winterizing

Insulation

Heaters

Bedding that will fit 6 x 3 beds

Mattresses of that same size

More comfortable seating has been requested

Any mobility aid advice or device that would help these folks traverse a forest outpost. Wheelchairs, canes, walkers.

As always, please let me know if you intend to fulfill these needs so too many of us don't go to the same place.

More details available on all these assignments upon request and thank you for all that you do,

Sarah Beth,

RiverFolk Rescue

https://riverfolkrescue.com/

EMAIL: Riverfolkrescue@gmail.com

PHONE: (423) 338-5746

TEXT: (865) 585-1380

Outdoor Adventure Rafting

629 Welcome Valley Rd

Benton, TN 37307

NOTE: A Need for Ongoing Donations. We exhausted our missionary donations on our trip to Greeneville, TN and are ready to go back when additional funds transpire. This highlights that regular return trips are needed.

Several readers have expressed interest in going to help but they need assistance with gas, food to get to a destination, which usually has free housing and a kitchen.

If you can volunteer and need help with travel, or you can make a donation to our ministry, 100% of your donation will go to this missionary need.

To be specific, I am willing to fund you and your trip.

This is a private note from a reader:

… and a suggestion through your substack to set-up a Go-Fund- Me to help us volunteers, like you and me who are members of your substack, with gas and travel money so that we can go more often. Sort of like setting up and managing a separate bank account. Maybe we can get someone or a team or committee to manage this to keep things transparent without abuse. It's just an idea, but a way all on your substack can get involved in and trust in first-hand. We can call it the Aranda Emergency Volunteer Travel Support Fund, name a member to manage it and furnish cost, contribution, and purpose reports to the members periodically for their information and encouragement to keep it going.

I don't think this is necessary or practical for me to personally set up a separate GSG account; this is the reason we took pictures of items and people receiving them. But I love the idea of pulling together as a Substack community!

If any of you would like to start such a GSG, please do! Any help is appreciated, and you can see that the need is great! If you can't help by donating or going, please share this article! And consider helping with a “remote” need, as listed above. No matter what, we remain in fervent prayer for the shelters that are closing today, and any affected families who may be facing a loss of their children.

If you know anyone, we do have an immediate bedroom available as a temporary shelter in private home located near Elizabethtown, TN for up to a family of 4 with a pet. Contact me at 818-852-2225 if needed.

LET US PRAY

Holy God,

We can be overwhelmed by the human suffering, and frustrated with the plight of so many who have been devastated. We lift them up to You, with a specific request that no harm comes to any displaced families who must leave closed shelters today.

Help us make a difference, dear Lord. Bless us with unexpected gifts we can use to bless others in need, Holy Father!

In doing so, make me an instrument of Your peace, one that blesses a family and stops their tears from flowing.

In Jesus’ Name I pray.

Amen

🙏

