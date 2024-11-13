🚨UPDATED! Shared Google Document: Hurricanes Helene and Milton Needs, and A Tour of Kim Tompkins' House
Our Missionary Trip to TN Confirms VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED EVERYWHERE! NEW LINK FOR SHARED GOOGLE DOC: https://bit.ly/3UO1vUa - and Watch for Hurricane Sara, Predicted to Hit Florida Next Week!
UPDATED TODAY! Shared Google Doc: https://bit.ly/3UO1vUa.
There are three pages: Needs, Free Food, and Free Housing (see below).
ALERT! HURRICANE SARA is predicted to hit south Florida next week! There are homes STILL under water with no drainage!
Thanksgiving and Christmas are coming, so please keep that spirit up and don’t forget about the survivors and the volunteers trying to build anew! And if you hear God calling you to help, please answer that call today!
Page 1: Needs
Jeff Melton is below as your #1 recommended stop with good resources to host you with housing, showers, and a full commercial kitchen. Drive up in your car with clothes and a towel, groceries and a willingness to help!
Page 2 - Free Meals
Page 3 - Free Housing
The Devastation in Greeneville, TN
Jeff Melton took us to Kim’s house, where we first saw the river in places it had never gone before, fully uprooting huge trees that were left upside down and sideways:
Here is a family home on the way to Kim’s house. It was covered in overflowing, muddy water up to the line of demarcation:
A video of Kim’s home in Greeneville, TN, on Day #1, September 28, 2024 - after the water had receded. She told us that when they left their home in their truck the night before, the water level was up to the headlights! You can see the damage filled her back yard with water; their gazebo and back yard garage structures simply floated away in pieces.
If you look closely, at times you can see how high on the wall the mud went in some rooms.
Here is a picture I took of her back sliding door, where you can see the line of demarcation from how high the water filled her house, after filling the basement:
A Post from Day 40
Kim’s Facebook daily posts are public. You can see them HERE.
How to Help Kim
Ship donations or personal checks (payable to KIM TOMPKINS) to: ATTN: Kim Tompkins
c/o Jeff Melton
4555 Asheville Hwy
Greeneville, TN 37743
Ship a personal check, as above.
Visit Kim’s Amazon Registry: https://amzn.to/4fOvcNb
Visit Kim’s Walmart Gift List: https://bit.ly/4frd0ZW
You can gift her an Amazon VISA card: https://bit.ly/3YVf4DT
Donate a Lowe’s gift card here: https://amzn.to/4f4LaCC
Donate to our nonprofit and just write “FOR KIM”:
Drive up to Greeneville, TN and stay at Camp Greene, and help: Contact Jeff Melton (423) 972-2747 - or better yet, have a group from your church arrange for a group trip!
SHARE THE NEWS
If you are on Twitter/X, please retweet:) our tweet on the Shared Google Doc HERE or by clicking on the link or pic below!
Link: https://x.com/TheRebelPatient/status/1856745093719343584
Shared Google Doc: https://bit.ly/3UO1vUa
One of the GREATEST NEEDS is for VOLUNTEERS. If you can take off a weekend or a week, please consider volunteering. If you have never been on a missionary trip, Greeneville is a good place to start, because it is not as heavily damaged as other areas, there are showers and beds available, as well as a commercial kitchen. You can drive to Asheville in under 2 hours.
Please consider TODAY! Connect with Jeff Melton (423) 972-2747, gas up your car, and go!
Part 1 of Our Missionary Trip
You know you are needed when there isn’t any salt, sugar, or flour in the Camp kitchen. These are the basics for any baker, which I am. There were 5 Amish finishing their week of building, and 9 more were scheduled to follow the next week.
Sometimes, their wives accompanied them and cooked, did laundry, and cleaned. The few nights we were there, we were it. We had already unloaded our initial blankets, jackets, gloves, caps, electric blankets, work boots, knitting yarn, nails and screws, and more, into Jeff’s warehouse.
Part 1 of our missionary trip is HERE and below. Thank you for our family and friends at Substack, who funded it. We are gearing up for another trip, and as soon as we have funds, we are up and off again!
The biggest message that I understand from recent scenarios on the ground is that things are STILL messed up ~ and WINTER is coming. Volunteers are tired and they need help. Homeless families are leaving to find housing, for fear of having their children taken away from them by DCS! Don't be distracted or fooled by other reports ~ Volunteers are Desperately Needed ~
SHARED GOOGLE DOC has 3 Pages; Scroll at the bottom, left to right on your cell: https://bit.ly/3UO1vUa
Message me if you have additions or edits to the Shared Google Doc:
LET US PRAY
Father God,
For those still suffering from the hurricane devastation, LORD, WE PRAY! Help them get what they need, and help us help them, GOOD CREATOR!
Show us how to help, speak to us with the still, soft voice of Your Holy Spirit, WE BESEECH YOU!
Grant the people of Florida some refuge from future storms, and let Hurricane Sara BYPASS THEM, WE PRAY!
Show us how much we need You! How GREAT THOU ART!
We ask this in the Name of Jesus,
Amen!
Thank You for Sharing and Caring!
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. All funds go straight into our ministry.
The links I followed were MS/SharePoint links not Google Drive links. Please verify for accuracy and credibility (I tend to validate all data these days because the truth is so illusive.) Thanks for sharing!