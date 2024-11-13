UPDATED TODAY! Shared Google Doc: https://bit.ly/3UO1vUa.

There are three pages: Needs, Free Food, and Free Housing (see below).

ALERT! HURRICANE SARA is predicted to hit south Florida next week! There are homes STILL under water with no drainage! Thanksgiving and Christmas are coming, so please keep that spirit up and don’t forget about the survivors and the volunteers trying to build anew! And if you hear God calling you to help, please answer that call today!

Page 1: Needs

Jeff Melton is below as your #1 recommended stop with good resources to host you with housing, showers, and a full commercial kitchen. Drive up in your car with clothes and a towel, groceries and a willingness to help!

Page 2 - Free Meals

Page 3 - Free Housing

The Devastation in Greeneville, TN

Jeff Melton took us to Kim’s house, where we first saw the river in places it had never gone before, fully uprooting huge trees that were left upside down and sideways:

Greeneville, TN: The river newly goes across areas that were never covered with water, pulling trees and debris along with it. On the upper left, you can see the water.

Here is a family home on the way to Kim’s house. It was covered in overflowing, muddy water up to the line of demarcation:

A video of Kim’s home in Greeneville, TN, on Day #1, September 28, 2024 - after the water had receded. She told us that when they left their home in their truck the night before, the water level was up to the headlights! You can see the damage filled her back yard with water; their gazebo and back yard garage structures simply floated away in pieces.

If you look closely, at times you can see how high on the wall the mud went in some rooms.

Here is a picture I took of her back sliding door, where you can see the line of demarcation from how high the water filled her house, after filling the basement:

Kim explained that when the water receded, there were bunches of dead, stinky fish on her back patio. Thank God that the water wasn’t thick mud!

A Post from Day 40

Kim’s Facebook daily posts are public. You can see them HERE.

How to Help Kim

Ship donations or personal checks (payable to KIM TOMPKINS) to: ATTN: Kim Tompkins

c/o Jeff Melton

4555 Asheville Hwy

Greeneville, TN 37743

Ship a personal check , as above.

Visit Kim’s Amazon Registry : https://amzn.to/4fOvcNb

Visit Kim’s Walmart Gift List : https://bit.ly/4frd0ZW

You can gift her an Amazon VISA card : https://bit.ly/3YVf4DT

Donate a Lowe’s gift card here: https://amzn.to/4f4LaCC

Donate to our nonprofit and just write “FOR KIM”:

DONATE TO OUR NONPROFIT

Drive up to Greeneville, TN and stay at Camp Greene, and help: Contact Jeff Melton (423) 972-2747 - or better yet, have a group from your church arrange for a group trip!

SHARE THE NEWS

If you are on Twitter/X, please retweet:) our tweet on the Shared Google Doc HERE or by clicking on the link or pic below!

Link: https://x.com/TheRebelPatient/status/1856745093719343584

Shared Google Doc: https://bit.ly/3UO1vUa

One of the GREATEST NEEDS is for VOLUNTEERS. If you can take off a weekend or a week, please consider volunteering. If you have never been on a missionary trip, Greeneville is a good place to start, because it is not as heavily damaged as other areas, there are showers and beds available, as well as a commercial kitchen. You can drive to Asheville in under 2 hours.

Please consider TODAY! Connect with Jeff Melton (423) 972-2747, gas up your car, and go!

Part 1 of Our Missionary Trip

You know you are needed when there isn’t any salt, sugar, or flour in the Camp kitchen. These are the basics for any baker, which I am. There were 5 Amish finishing their week of building, and 9 more were scheduled to follow the next week.

Sometimes, their wives accompanied them and cooked, did laundry, and cleaned. The few nights we were there, we were it. We had already unloaded our initial blankets, jackets, gloves, caps, electric blankets, work boots, knitting yarn, nails and screws, and more, into Jeff’s warehouse.

Part 1 of our missionary trip is HERE and below. Thank you for our family and friends at Substack, who funded it. We are gearing up for another trip, and as soon as we have funds, we are up and off again!

The biggest message that I understand from recent scenarios on the ground is that things are STILL messed up ~ and WINTER is coming. Volunteers are tired and they need help. Homeless families are leaving to find housing, for fear of having their children taken away from them by DCS! Don't be distracted or fooled by other reports ~ Volunteers are Desperately Needed ~

SHARED GOOGLE DOC has 3 Pages; Scroll at the bottom, left to right on your cell: https://bit.ly/3UO1vUa

SHARED GOOGLE DOC

Message me if you have additions or edits to the Shared Google Doc:

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

LET US PRAY

Father God,

For those still suffering from the hurricane devastation, LORD, WE PRAY! Help them get what they need, and help us help them, GOOD CREATOR!

Show us how to help, speak to us with the still, soft voice of Your Holy Spirit, WE BESEECH YOU!

Grant the people of Florida some refuge from future storms, and let Hurricane Sara BYPASS THEM, WE PRAY!

Show us how much we need You! How GREAT THOU ART!

We ask this in the Name of Jesus,

Amen!

Thank You for Sharing and Caring!

Leave a comment