The biggest message that I understand from recent scenarios on the ground is that things are STILL messed up ~ and WINTER is coming. Volunteers are tired and they need help. Homeless families are leaving to find housing, for fear of having their children taken away from them by DCS! Don't be distracted or fooled by other reports ~ Volunteers are Desperately Needed ~

SHARED GOOGLE DOC has 3 Pages; Scroll at the bottom, left to right on your cell:

Americans Are Helping Americans!

As the Red Cross inexplicably starts CLOSING 3 shelters in WNC, more people will be without incoming supplies.

With regulators telling NC homeowners that they cannot put a tiny home on their own property without proper septic tanks and permits, a lack of emergency hard shelters will certainly put more lives at risk this winter.

THEY NEED TENTS in WNC, Down sleeping bags, wool blankets, campfire stoves, gloves, men need heavy work boots. Florida needs baby diapers, wipes, and children’s clothing.

Make no mistake: people have died in the cold, and they will continue to be at risk.

Additionally, unconfirmed reports are that the Department of Children's Services is threatening to take children away from families who have been displaced.

Centers that have been providing housing are getting more families showing up; maybe this is related to this ⬆️ threat.

NEW!

I don't like Google any more than you, but it is perhaps best for sharing a document during an emergency event.

Shared Google Doc for Donations, Needs, Meals, Housing for Hurricanes Helene and Milton First Responders and the Displaced

I hope this makes things easier. Please message me if you see changes that need to be made, for example if you know of a reputable organization or need.

NEEDED!

We need more listed needs and resources in Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. Please note that many local residents have said NOT to give donations to the Red Cross.

PAGE 1: Donations Needed

I know this is a small document - see it HERE or at http://bit.ly/3UvqkUH. I am happy to make it larger!

TODAY’S NEED

Volunteers are needed to shuttle supplies or families between Outdoor Adventure Rafting and various places in NC! They have had an influx of displaced families that need to be picked up on the fly ~ and that has taxed their shuttle team. They are just now starting to build up donations, which requires more administrative work to organize and distribute supplies. They are not as able to respond to needs, so pardon if they don't pick up the phone or respond to emails. ~ CONTACT: Sara Beth, Outdoor Adventure Rafting. TEXT: 865-585-1380.

THE SHARED GOOGLE DOCUMENT

You should be able to print out this document 👇 , but trust me when I say that you may not be able to print the pages very well. It can waste a lot of ink and paper.

Test your printer with just one page, and I appreciate any feedback on this.

There are 3 Pages.

When we showed it to our local hardware store, we almost put two grown men in tears. Without hesitation, they reached deep into their pockets and personally paid for our supplies! They were sO grateful for the opportunity to help a great cause! Don't be afraid to ask your local church or business for donations.

Page 2: Free Meals

Many communities have been cooking and offering free food for residents.

Page 3: Available Resources

Since the flooding started on September 25-27th, many local churches and fire stations have operated 24/7 supply stations for volunteers and residents.

Shared, viewable, and printable Google Doc for Donations, Meals, and Resources: http://bit.ly/3UvqkUH.

Here are some helpful hints on resources and giving. Do NOT send gift cards without knowing if it works for the organization. I will gradually clarify this and make a note ~ please give me time.

Amazon Registry

OVERALL: This is time-consuming and a relatively invasive effort for the volunteers on the ground, but easy peasy for the donors.

CON: This takes a bit of time to register your effort with a name/title so people can find it. Then you enter each needed item, which takes even more time.

PRO: Items and gift cards can be easily handed out to residents, or used by volunteer centers who do regular shopping. Once the registry is done, people can easily purchase specific items, without being wasteful or getting the wrong things. A purchase link is easily shared.

If I could, I would create Registries for everyone! Maybe if we had a volunteer or two, we could maximize our efforts.

Amazon VISA Gift Cards

Several centers are finding that perhaps one of the best ways to help is to simply purchase a Gift Card from Amazon VISA in whatever amount you are able to donate.

OVERALL: Although Amazon takes a higher fee, this allows great flexibility for needs.

PRO: An Amazon VISA gift card can be used to fill virtually any need. Just fill out the shipping address (to ship a hard paper copy) or enter a phone number/email address (for an electronic version) - for the latter, the recipient gets an immediate purchase link. If you see an address on the Shared Google Doc, you can ship.

CON: There is a $4.95 fee for a $25 card. You must know the address or phone/email and if someone isn't checking their email, it may go unnoticed.

Walmart Gift Cards

OVERALL: Easy purchase for hard mail or electronic gifting.

PRO: With a few exceptions due to local damage, Walmart seems to be the most accessible store for small towns. The process is easy.

Source: https://www.giftcardgranny.com/visa-gift-cards/predesign/

The card fee is $2.95 and the hard copy shipping fee is $1.99 minimum (1-5 days).

If you know there's a Lowe’s, as in a larger city, building supplies can be easily purchased.

Lowe’s Gift Card

Electronic gift card purchases are free.

There is no service charge for an electronic Lowe’s Gift Card sent by text message ⬆️.

Source: https://www.lowes.com/l/shop/gift-cards?searchTerm=gift%20card

Home Depot Gift Card

Similarly to Lowe’s, there is no service charge for a text or email gift card.

Source: https://www.homedepot.com/gift-cards/p/Home-Depot-Crate-Gift-Card/53L1QLAXWKVF06WJ8DLHBYT6S8/RH6VN7060A1LR3FWD0WJKNVBV8

Keep the gift cards, generators, lumber, electric blankets, space heaters, heavy boots, respirators, and hand warmers coming!

God bless you for giving!

Message me for any changes:) and I hope this helps match needs with resources.

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

Full Article Citing Needs

WE WILL NEVER FORGET!

OUR GIVING

We have a delivery going out to TN/WNC tomorrow. Thank you to all our new donations and Subscribers. Your money is going to a good place.

Thank you for praying for our drivers and so that this blesses the perfect people! Tomorrow, we will be readying the transportation and adding more donated goods. Thank you for understanding if I don't write as much tomorrow, and thank you for your prayers!

BUCKLE UP! MORE HELP IS ON THE WAY!

LET US PRAY

Dear God of All Ages,

Thank You for bringing us together for those who need help. You have put them in our hearts and souls so that we may help and share in helping their needs, Holy God!

Multiply our funds, help us sell things we don't need, assist us to live with less FOR THE SAKE OF OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS, DEAR LORD!

We lay our hands on this page, Father God, and ASK YOU TO HELP AND HEAL OUR LAND THROUGH US, The American People WHO BELONG TO YOU! Spread this document throughout the entire world! Bless those receiving our help! Send more resources and displaced to us!

Meet all our needs! Amplify our voices! Match donors with the right people! REIN MANNA UPON YOUR CHILDREN, FROM THE HEAVENS, MOST HIGH GOD!

We Praise Your Name and Glorify You for Blessing Us So that We Can Bless Others!

In Jesus’ Wonderful, Masterful Name.

Amen!

🙏

