FLORIDA SITUATION: LOCATION: Ridge Manor is about 0.5 mile from Withlacootchee River. Hurricane Milton flooding peaked last week. After weeks, FEMA just arrived there yesterday, and will start taking applications. Homes flooded to the rooftops still have the first floors under water, now chest deep. Residents stay with friends & relatives; one family is living in a tent set up on a boat.

👉 Next to nothing in the media.

👶 INFANT & CHILD NEEDS: Infants and children's clothing, children's shoes and socks, diapers, baby wipes.

Kalee’s Kidz Foundation

https://kayleeskidz.org

P: 813 312-1899

SHIP BABY CLOTHES, SHOES, DIAPERS, WIPES TO:

32789 Eiland Blvd

Box 431

Wesley Chapel, FL 33545