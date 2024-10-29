🚨HURRICANE HELENE AND MILTON NEEDS: Updated Organizations in WNC, TN, and Now Florida
NEEDED: Baby clothes and shoes, diapers, wipes, an RV driver from Ohio to NC, and more. AS OF October 28, the RED CROSS HAS CLOSED 3 SHELTERS. Includes Location of FREE MEALS!
We will NEVER FORGET! And We Shall Help One Another!
Source: https://x.com/bryandmcnally/status/1850196029649322185?s=46
Americans Are Helping Americans!
As the Red Cross inexplicably starts CLOSING 3 shelters, people are without.
Source: https://x.com/thinktankfranks/status/1850977967813398878?s=46
🙌 DONATIONS ARE STILL NEEDED 🙌
KAYLEE’S KIDZ NONPROFIT
FLORIDA SITUATION: LOCATION: Ridge Manor is about 0.5 mile from Withlacootchee River. Hurricane Milton flooding peaked last week. After weeks, FEMA just arrived there yesterday, and will start taking applications. Homes flooded to the rooftops still have the first floors under water, now chest deep. Residents stay with friends & relatives; one family is living in a tent set up on a boat.
👉 Next to nothing in the media.
👶 INFANT & CHILD NEEDS: Infants and children's clothing, children's shoes and socks, diapers, baby wipes.
Kalee’s Kidz Foundation
https://kayleeskidz.org
P: 813 312-1899
SHIP BABY CLOTHES, SHOES, DIAPERS, WIPES TO:
Kalee’s Kidz Foundation
32789 Eiland Blvd
Box 431
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
EmergencyRV
This need was retweeted by @ShawnHendrix today:
Needs a driver for a 3900-lb RV to a family in need, from Springfield, Ohio to Western, NC
Email: info@emergencyRV.org
Source: https://x.com/emergencyrv/status/1851013749794062675?s=46
MOBILE MECHANIC WITH TOOLS, DIESEL MECHANICS NEEDED: ASHEVILLE, NC
Drivers came in from different countries to be here, and a trucker got stuck without working brakes, unable to make it down the mountain.
Savage Freedom, Asheville Harley Davidson
CALL (828) 581-2000
Source: https://x.com/margoinwnc/status/1850615618069778441?s=46
The Video:
Subscribe to @ShawnHendrix on Twitter/X. He is installing Star Link and has developed a cough or lung symptoms. Keep him in your prayers.
LINK: https://x.com/theshawnhendrix/status/1846178978786136342?s=46
Shawn’s Operation Shelter: GSG
#OperationShelter allows tent delivery plus supplies, so residents shelter in place.
Link: https://www.givesendgo.com/OperationShelter
AnchorRidge.org
Found a man and his wife living in a mn outbuilding.
GrindStoneMinistries.com
Boots on the ground. Early on, reported soil contamination, cadaver dog and goat deaths. Highly suggested video 👇:
❤️ ⬆️ Highly Recommend that You Watch this Video ⬆️ ❤️
Children's Home ORPHANAGE
Email: info@blackmountainhome.org
PH: (828) 686-3451
Website: blackmountainhome.org
THICK, HEAVY MEN’S WORK BOOTS, WOOL HATS/CAPS, Heavy socks, LEATHER GLOVES, Ship To:
ATTN: JESSE POE
2050 Blowing Rock Highway
Linville, NC 28646
JEFF STILL NEEDS WOOD SCREWS AND NAILS, LUMBER, BUILDING SUPPLIES:
ATTN: JEFF MELTON
4555 Asheville Hwy
Greeneville, TN 37743
PH: 423-972-2747
OUTDOOR ADVENTURE RAFTING, Blue Ridge Area
629 Welcome Valley Rd
Benton, TN 37307
email: Riverfolkrescue@gmail.com
SAVAGE FREEDOMS RECOVERY TEAM
The website is HERE.
COTTON PATCH HURRICANE RELIEF CAMPGROUND AND HELIPAD
242 GUNNS ROAD
Ellenboro, NC
CONCERT FOR CAROLINA
https://www.concertforcarolina.com
$24 million raised as of Saturday, October 26th
VOLUNTEERS AND 1,000 BALES OF HAY NEEDED:
4943 Birds Laurel Drive
Creston, NC 28615
MEDICAL SUPPLIES, Avery Co Airport Clinic
400 Brushy Creek Dr
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
WeThePeopleMission.org This is where I donated prepaid credit cards at the request of this organization, who either hands them out to hurricane survivors or buys needed supplies! See also my post HERE. This is an excellent organization.
OPERATION FREEDOM NEEDS: Benadryl, Tetanus shots, large canvas tent, waterproof work boots, n95 masks, hydrogen peroxide, generators, chainsaws, bar oil, used tools, heaters, camping cook stoves, food prep, camp showers, water storage containers, air mattresses, sleeping bags, hand warmers, body warmers.
HIGH COUNTRY COMMUNITY HEALTH
Temperatures are getting cold again; people are still sleeping outside.
NEEDS: Tents, sleeping bags, camping stoves, 1-lb propane tanks, butane, lighters, warm winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves for both adults and children.
Amazon List: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/3PZ8PK50CP4FJ
SHIP TO:
HIGH COUNTRY COMMUNITY HEALTH
ATTN: BILLIE COMER
935 State Farm Road
Boone, NC 28607
Source: https://x.com/meetmeatcalvary/status/1849439160467087845?s=46
Tracy Beanz and UNCOVERDC.COM
GiveSendGo for NC: GSG
LOCATIONS FOR HOT MEALS
Source: https://x.com/sassafrass_84/status/1848783272048021522?s=46
WE WILL NEVER FORGET!
⬆️ OCTOBER 27th: Residents are returning to their homes, only to find everything is gone. 💔
LET US PRAY
Dear God of All Ages,
Bring us those who need help. Put them in our hearts and souls so that we may share their needs, Holy God!
Multiply our funds, help us sell things we don't need, assist us to live with less FOR THE SAKE OF OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS, DEAR LORD!
We lay our hands on this page, Father God, and ASK YOU TO HEAL OUR LAND THROUGH US, The American People WHO BELONG TO YOU!
Meet all our needs! Amplify our voices! Match donors with the right people! REIN MANNA UPON YOUR CHILDREN, FROM THE HEAVENS!
We Praise Your Name and Glorify You for Blessing Us So that We Can Bless Others!
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen!
🙏
