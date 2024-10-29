The corrupt Biden-Harris regime has created a crisis at the Southern U.S. border and facilitated a massive invasion into cities and towns across the country.

A new investigation looks more closely at how the federal government uses taxpayer funds to contract out the resettlement of hundreds of thousands of children into cities across the nation. The children are used as pawns, and are subject to terrible conditions, as illegal aliens seek to take advantage of the corrupt system at the border, and as big money interests use the children for monetary and political gain.

Whistleblower exposes $347 million federal contract to move children like commodities

In an undercover investigation, James O’Keefe spoke with a contract specialist and whistleblower from the General Services Administration (GSA). The federal agency has been issuing massive contracts to have unaccompanied migrant children shipped across the country like commodities. The children are being held as leverage in sanctuary cities across the country, ultimately to necessitate their reunion with their illegal alien guardians and sponsors.

"My line in the sand moment was when I found out that GSA had awarded a contract to a company to transport unaccompanied minors," GSA Senior Contract Specialist Clarissa Rippee told James O'Keefe in a formal interview.

The whistleblower provided the document, titled, “Performance Work Statement: Unaccompanied Children Transportation and Logistics” which comes from the Administration for Children and Families Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The document describes “large scale transportation abilities with the capacity to move up to 1,000 unaccompanied minors within 48 hours.” The contractor is tasked with providing “commercial air flights, charter flights, or charter buses” to transport the children to their sponsors within a 24-hour window.

Rippee explained that the GSA, on behalf of the federal government, awarded a private security contractor named MVM a massive $347 million contract to move unaccompanied minors strategically around the country like commodities. MVM has ties to the CIA, NSA, FBI and Homeland Security.

Ripee said seeing the contract made her feel "like someone kicked me in the gut." This manufactured migrant crisis is really a “big money business,” she says. "Once you know, you cannot unknow," Rippee iterated, adding that the kids are treated “like potato chips on a truck” and subjected to horrifying conditions.

"It's about the children, and it's my duty now to speak up,” she said.

Staffing services strategically relocate the children in counties that will influence future elections

This taxpayer-funded operation uses retooled staffing agencies to facilitate the invasion. These staffing agencies, once used to assist the federal government in foreign wars, are now providing domestic services to facilitate the relocation of children en masse.

The staffing firms are awarded contracts from the federal government to allocate private security, transportation and other services to strategically relocate the children in cities and small towns across the nation. During transit, the children are kept in unmarked, newly constructed hotels, like this one in Chicago. The migrants are guarded by private securities firms such as GardaWorld. Due to these operations, at least 320,000 illegal alien children are now missing, as they are relocated anonymously into cities across the U.S. Who knows what organizations and what kinds of people are getting hold of these vulnerable children?

Further investigation of this operation finds that children are bussed into areas where they can have the greatest impact on future elections. Many of the areas traditionally support the Democratic Party. Even more telling, most of these destination sites are too-close-to-call counties in swing states that will decide the outcome of future presidential elections. Approximately 72% of migrants in 2023 were placed in counties in swing states that voted for Biden in the 2020 election. Less than one third of the children were planted in counties that voted for Trump.

While there is no way to determine whether these illegal aliens will end up voting for Democrats in future elections, one thing is clear: the current Democratic Administration is manufacturing a crisis and using children as pawns in a dangerous political power struggle that subjects vulnerable children to humanitarian abuses.

