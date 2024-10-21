🤮WARNING: Sensitive content.

If you are new to these things, this is a good summary of the Satanic evil before and amongst us. If you already know these things, perhaps you might learn something new. And thank you for sharing on social media, so together we can keep shining the light on this darkness. Thank you. 🙏

Remember:

Never underestimate the power of planting a seed 🙌!

PIZZAGATE

LET US PRAY

Dear Father,

We pray and intercede for the children that have been trafficked, abused, tortured, and killed. In Your infinite mercy, forgive the criminals, Lord, and bring them into Your fold through the Blood of Christ. We pray for one of them to become a Whistleblower. Let just one see the evil opposing You, GREAT GOD OF ALL THE AGES!

And for those who continue to destroy a child, dear Lord, punish them with all of Your wrath. Heap hot coals on their heads and separate them from Your Loving Presence. And do this for all eternity, RIGHTEOUS LORD!

In the meantime, open our eyes to see what is really going on around us, so that maybe we could help one child, HOLY GOD!

For the children, Lord, heal their minds and bodies. Send them a rescuer, and guard their hearts and souls through Christ Jesus. Bring them home to their families, WE BESEECH YOU!

For the parents of missing children, Dear Lord, comfort them as only You can, through Your Holy Spirit, we pray! Give them Your rest! Help the Mamas and Papas bear through each day, Holy God! And then help them make it through the night, WE PRAY!

We ask all this in the Mighty Name of Jesus, THE KING OF ALL KINGS AND THE LORD OF ALL LORDS!

Amen.

