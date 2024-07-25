This is circulating in some of my Telegram groups, leaving many to pause.

New American Standard Bible

“Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of My Father who is in heaven will enter.

Being Fooled

Many times, we are on the alert for liars and thieves who wear clothes of black and walk in the darkness carrying a big stick.

Other times, the thieves wear bright red, openly walk among us with a bag of candy and a smile.

We have learned to research our own medical conditions, sift through the political spectrum, and when it comes to being tricked into a message or a cause, we need to keep that same vigilance and apply it to all those who want to manipulate us with a slant on their own message of half-truths.

LET US PRAY

Dear Lord,

Today we pray for the discernment of the Holy Spirit to lead and guide us in Your ways. Let that still, small voice show us Your truth, so that today and tomorrow, we walk in Your perfect will.

When we meet people who aim to destroy that which You have built, let us have eyes to see. When people have their own agenda that is not in our best interests, open our eyes. And when people lie in order to push their own agenda, let us keep our ears open only to You.

Give us Your spirit of discernment. Teach us how to see that which remains hidden. Help us to see those things which lie deep below the surface. And grant us the strength to not only oppose evil, but if needed, to stand alone in not jumping in to join the crowd.

As the days seem unsteady, as the news brings more upheaval, and as we see people pitting audiences against one another, let us keep standing strong on Your Rock, Our Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Let us not join crowds of hatred. Let us not allow ourselves to be pitted against anyone. Guard our minds, hearts, and souls to avoid our carnal nature, so that we are preserved to fight as soldiers only for Your Kingdom.

Keep us safe in Your presence, Almighty God. We pray this in the Name of Jesus.

And together, we pray The Lord's Prayer.

Our Father, Who art in heaven, Hallowed be Thy Name. Thy Kingdom come, Thy Will be done on earth, as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.

Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For Yours is the Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory, Forever and Ever. Amen.

Thank you for keeping your eyes open and being vigilant to protect your mind from false teachings of any kind!

