It started with a LOT of international backlash in various languages, Peter McCullough’s article on using another RNA vaccine to possibly cure Covid vax injury.

I provide my opinion piece here for the benefit of all, especially those asking me privately if McCullough is really controlled opposition. Yes, he is.

Share

Peter reported that after testing two different RNA jab varieties on his own patients, he announced it in what he called a “BREAKING Publication” (Peter’s caps), that it "appears to be safe and well-tolerated".

NOTE: The word, “effective” was left out. That was the last straw for me! And there were no parameters to show that it did anything at all! Patients didn’t even complain of diarrhea… and I blasted his article HERE.

Then John Leake defended Peter by writing his own article admonishing people to “keep an open mind”. John specifically linked to McCullough’s previous article that said another RNA vax may be a cure for the Covid RNA vax. See article clips below.

NOTE: Peter and John share a Substack login password, both being Administrators on this account. Theoretically, this allows John to publish papers in Peter’s name. | The article source is HERE .

NO, we aren’t going to “keep an open mind” to use an siRNA jab to FIX the Covid modRNA jab, John.

John says that because this has been around since 1998 and THE FDA APPROVED A LIST OF DRUGS (a period place in the wrong place), they should be used for treating Covid jab injuries. NO, they are used to treat metabolic ailments, not any vax injury.

Sorry, John, it is completely UNETHICAL AND IMMORAL to prey on people’s fear to TRY ANYTHING! I am shocked that you admit to this nefarious and inexcusable attempt to appeasse the masses. Where is the Informed Consent for this study?

One good deed does not excuse any other bad deed. And Peter wasn’t the only doctor to voice jab concerns. He hasn’t lost his license and stil works, plus he started TWC and is making earnings from it, as seen below.

We Aren't Stupid

This is highly irregular and funny. Since when does any scientist, much less someone of Peter’s “caliber” need someone as a big brother? It’s like we’re back in high school.

C'mon, John. Peter put himself on the podium.

If he has any explanation or defense for HIS Substack article, then HE can get back up on the podium himself, John. Seriously. That's what all the big boys and big girls do when they talk about the "science".

The Big Mistakes that Dr. Peter McCullough Made

1. He referenced HIS OWN PAPER as if he was a bystander, instead of discussing it as an author.

Instead of "Hulscher, Marotta, and I", Peter stated,

"Hulscher et al” have published a timely manuscript for the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex looking for large markets needing new molecular therapeutics”. Sorry, but that is a deception, and not the whole truth. It is a lie.

In his defense, at the very bottom of the article, Peter posted the paper with his name on it. But honestly, I know that most of the general public missed this, or the comments would have reflected that confusion. The lie was covered with a bit of truth.

2. There is NO STUDY. Peter started a formal patisiran or inclisiran "Clinical Trial" (?) as an experiment on his patients. How did he do this? There is no scientific paper on it.

Peter needs to share his "clinical trial" and preliminary results at least in abstract form, and let us know all components of his current work.

Parts of A Normal Study:

Informed Consent. I hope they had informed consent. Was this a double-blind study where neither the patient or the researcher knew what was being injected? Was there a placebo?

Purpose. What were the beginning parameters studied, and how did they change? There should have been a questionnaire or some standardized list of symptoms that presumably would ‘get better’.

Materials and Methods. Was there a placebo? How long were patients given these RNA therapies? The package insert on patisiran notes it is given as an injection at 0.3 mg/kg every 3 weeks, for 24 months. Is that what was given for the patisirin arm?

Results. We have no data.

Discussion. We have no discussion at all other than, it " appears to be safe and well-tolerated. " Sorry, that is not good enough.

Conclusion. No conclusions can be made. There are no data.

Financial Transparency Statement that clarifies whether this was funded by the same drug companies that manufacture them. I don’t see that anywhere.

AND WHERE IS THE “BREAKING Publication”? None found. See WHAT I REALLY THINK for another bomb.

If there was NOT a real study, then Peter needs to clarify that these were just "anecdotal" findings and the patients had no informed consent. Or perhaps this was part of a "preliminary study", and not part of a formal clinical trial? We have no idea. Peter recently admits this, going against what he claims with a new siRNA injection to fix the Covid injection:

An siRNA injection to treat the Covid injection should take years. It should be peer-revied. It should follow scientific discourse. Source is HERE .

We deserve that clarification, since Peter mentioned it. Or maybe there's an upcoming publication already in press for this exciting discovery? A PubMed Search of “Peter A McCullough” shows two June publications, neither on siRNA jabs to fix adverse reactions from the Covid jab.

3. Did Peter check stool samples for spike protein, just like the National Wastewater Surveillance System does?

You can even look for stool changes under the microscope.

I went through this easy-peasy discovery HERE.

4. Because all clinicians know that if you eliminate spike with ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, you get diarrhea. Why didn't his patients given patisiran or inclisiran get diarrhea?

Sus. If they didn’t get diarrhea, they didn’t eliminate any by-products/spike protein in the stool.

They also could have checked stool Bifidobacteria in the gut, before and after another jab.

Easy peasy.

3. If Peter is SO EXCITED about his "patisiran or inclisiran" study results showing it " appears to be safe and well-tolerated ", does that mean BOTH were safe and well-tolerated but for injection site pain? Where’s the exciting publication in a major medical journal?

After all, that's what scientists do when they "discover" a drug - in his words - that can possibly "STOP THIS MOLECULAR MONSTER FROM DOING MORE DAMAGE”.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Peter is quite disingenuous. To publish a Substack article and call IT a “BREAKTHROUGH Publication”? To publish such a thing without a link to the actual, published article in a scientific journal is unthinkable.

It makes me sick. The reason why it makes me sick is because if you look at the comments, you will see people who blindly believe Peter.

But first, I LOVE Allie, because she was the first to comment and she makes the best point of all. Many of the initial comments followed suit. It goes to show you that you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.

And this is why I am still enraged, and why I will not stop badmouthing an siRNA JAB to treat the Covid mRNA JAB:

Above: Uh-huh. Or else TWC goes completely under. After all, no one would need his supplements if another jab miraculously fixes jab injury.

The Bombshell Moment

And then Peter answers a subscriber’s comment by saying,

“Lorraine, this paper is a conceptual proposal .”

Does that mean that this paper is just in your head? A “conceptual proposal” to see how the public would react to such a perposterous plan? And now Peter goes another route, using people’s hatred of Pfizer and Moderna against them - and implying that if you are “against them”, you must be “for him”.

You want to keep the “spike protein” TWC supplements as a separate problem. And use an siRNA Vax to SHUT OFF the Covid Vax mRNA.

Just think! You could double your income!

Leave a comment

Message Dr Margaret Aranda