In a quite controversial but not an altogether alarming twist, Dr. Peter McCullough admits he wants to “help” the vax-injured - the problem is that he now wants to do this by using “siRNA and RIBOTAC Therapy” as a possible “antidote”.

AND he forgot that spike protein is eliminated in the stool! If this was a serious remedy, it would have been presented with stool spike protein levels before and after treatment, as others have done. And no diarrhea or soft stools? C’mon!

Unfathomable: An RNA Vax to Cure the mRNA Covid Vax

Five months ago, I had my doubts about whose side Dr. McCullough was on. This opened my eyes: In a bait-and-switch move, I saw that Peter and The Wellness Company first stated that nattokinase was the antidote to spike protein vax injury - and then they didn’t tell you (and they STILL don’t make it clear) that in fact, you need 3 different bottles of supplements (i.e., added bromelain and curcumin), not just the natto - and the natto is at a different dosing regimen than the bottle of natto sold by itself!

And now we see the truth!

He wants to “STOP THIS MOLECULAR MONSTER FROM DOING MORE DAMAGE”. Well, we all do but is that antidote going to come in 1 year? 10 years? Or, did Peter just run into a discovery of a lifetime?

Firstly, in the above article, Peter specifically states, as seen below:

“Hulscher et al” have published a timely manuscript for the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex looking for large markets needing new molecular therapeutics”

For the “Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex” link, he put in a pitch to his book. As seen below, the Hulscher et al link goes to a scientific journal article. And he says he and the authors are “looking for large markets” that are “needing new molecular therapeutics”?

Did the vax injured EVER say they NEEDED MORE RNA technology? No.

No, as seen below, the paper is YOURS, Peter. How could you MISS THAT YOUR NAME IS ON IT?

Dr. Peter McCullough is Clearly the 2nd Author on this Paper.

Let us break this down.

Here, we explore the potential of small interfering RNA (siRNA) and ribonuclease targeting chimeras (RIBOTACs) as promising solutions to target, inactivate, and degrade residual and persistent vaccine mRNA, thereby potentially preventing uncontrolled Spike protein production and reducing toxicity.

You are saying that spike protein toxicity may be controlled by siRNA and RIBOTACs. New RNA genetic technology might CURE spike protein toxicity.

The paper is freely available HERE, so you can see for yourself that Peter is saying that an RNA JAB may CURE the Covid mRNA jab:

The targeted nature of siRNA and RIBOTACs allows for precise intervention, offering a path to prevent and mitigate adverse events of mRNA-based therapies. This review calls for further research into siRNA and RIBOTAC applications as antidotes and detoxication products for mRNA vaccine technology.”

Really? An ANTIDOTE? A DETOX agent? Peter explains more in his Substack article (emphases are mine):

“It may seem unfathomable for doctors to inject more RNA to deactivate Pfizer and Moderna synthetic mRNA that has accumulated in the body after multiple injections. However, siRNA used today in my practice (patisiran, inclisiran) appears to be safe and well-tolerated only notable for injection site reactions.”

Wait a minute. Peter first states how unfathomable it is to think MORE RNA, another jab, could possibly work to deactivate jab mRNA. He doesn’t explain HOW, or WHY one would think of such a grand thought. Pause there for a moment, because he has NOT provided any explanation or scientific thought.

INSTEAD, he just wants you to trust him. I have to hear this again:

“However, siRNA used today in my practice (patisiran, inclisiran) appears to be safe and well-tolerated only notable for injection site reactions.”

He skips right over the proposed mechanism and goes right into a clinical study - or is it a study? Peter has already injected his patients with this stuff, and NO adverse reactions, really? It’s suddenly SAFE and WELL-TOLERATED but for pain upon injection? How long have you followed these patients to KNOW? We’ve been through this before, and people need much more convincing that it could be “safe”.

If it was a detox, then wouldn’t the body ELIMINATE adverse products in the stool, urine, or sweat? And wouldn’t that lead to a bit of diarrhea, just like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine may produce, as well? Why aren’t the patients getting diarrhea like they should? How is the toxin eliminated, if not through the stool? Because that is what happens when spike is eliminated. Don’t believe me? Ask the CDC. And the National Wastewater Surveillance System.

The National Wastewater Surveillance System, NWSS

Let us pause here again. The CDC runs a National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS), and it detects spike protein in sewage - so the government knows before doctors and hospitals know, which cities are increasing their elimination of spike protein in the stool.

You can even view the national trends over time, as seen below:

Not sure how it works? No problem, because the CDC tells you HOW and WHY they test wastewater for spike protein. You can even download this as a printable PDF, by clicking HERE:

Have you ever heard of this before? And has your city ever told you that spike in sewage is increasing or decreasing? Me neither!

I will end my discussion here, because the failure of patients having diarrhea as a side effect is too BLATANT A MISTAKE. If any therapy worked, patients get diarrhea or soft stools, period! They would have TESTED for it!

END OF STORY!

I think the rest of this paper is trash; it already told me everything I need to know: this is another HOAX.

Reference

At the bottom of his article, Peter places this clickable link to his paper.

I PRAY

I pray that Peter’s followers and subscribers can see through this lack of methodology and keep their eyes open to prevent being deceived by anybody, at any time. Father God, hear my prayer! In Jesus’ Name. Amen.

The Paper

Thank you for reading my writings!

