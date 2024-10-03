Several of us, including James Roguski, have been persistent at proclaiming NOT to get another PCR test.

I first saw this video a few years ago, in the beginning of the plandemic.

Dr. Franc Zalewski sure seems to be an expert who asks appropriate questions.

He said the probe is made of metal and it contains a life form that wants to live and multiply - and that the bristles indicate it is to collect your DNA samples.

He correctly cites that in China, they take swab samples from “the other side”, which is the rectum.

Why did they construct the swab like this?

Dr. Franc Zalewski has analyzed the ends and the sides.

The contents of the swab:

Titanium, aluminum, and carbon.

Dr. Franc saw an airport station sign depicting a “Central DNA Database” for which he insinuates the swabs are collected.

He asks,

“Why do they need our DNA?

And he encourages us to research it some more.

The CDC Admitted that the Covid PCR Nasal Swabs were taken to a Genomic Lab for Sequencing

On February 16, 2021 they “said” “some” of the swabs were tested for variants - without informed consent, of course.

The CDC on Wednesday casually admitted some of the Covid nose swabs ended up in a lab for genomic sequencing analysis. But don’t worry because only the virus will be used for the genomic sequencing analysis, the CDC said. Many Americans were forced to take nose swabs processed with a PCR test in order to work, travel or get life-saving surgical procedures. Now those swabs are being used by scientists to track Covid variants. “Remember that COVID-19 nose swab test you took? What happened to the swab? If it was processed with a PCR test, there’s a 10% chance that it ended up in a lab for genomic sequencing analysis.” – the CDC said on Wednesday. YouTube Link: Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/cdc-casually-admits-covid-nose-swabs-ended-lab-genomic-sequencing-analysis/

Different than with others like Dr. Buttar, Dr. Frank is well and alive, as can be seen from his YouTube channel:

Dr. Radhid Buttar wasn't as blessed; he said he was poisoned by drinking water. I didn't hear of Dr. Buttar until after his death, and for that I am sorry.

God bless you today and every day!

