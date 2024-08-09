By the time you are finished reading this article, you will be able to say, “NO!” to any future PCR test using a nasal swab.

You will KNOW when they are performing this test the wrong way - the way that could kill you.

And you will know when they are performing it the right way - the way that can not kill you.

I love that on the anniversary of Kary Mullis’ passing, James Roguski wrote a document defending YOUR RIGHT to REFUSE A PCR TEST. He is 100% right! But there is much more to the story.

Top 5 Considerations of a PCR Test using A Nasal Swab

PCR is Unreliable. It is not a pregnancy test. A positive test does not mean you are sick. A negative test doesn't mean you aren't sick. So why use it? PCR is Unable to Diagnose. The inventor Kary Mullis said it does not and was never intended to diagnose anything. The Nasal Swab Needs an Informed Consent. Does the risk of dying exceed the benefits of getting the test (that is a unreliable test)? The Nasal Swab Should Be Correctly Performed by Qualified Professionals. If they do it the wrong way, you could get meningitis or die. Done correctly, you cannot die from meningitis. The “Management” Test. Will the test change your management? If not, DON’T DO IT. If you're sick, then you will be treated, no matter the test results. If you're not sick, then why take it? If you were exposed to someone who was sick but you are not yet sick, you were “exposed”. You get treated for “exposure”. No one needs a test for that - you simply do an “exposure” protocol.

Judges Who Ruled Against PCR Nasal Swab Tests - Because It Is An Invasive Test

👉 An Ontario, Canada judge determined that Canadians cannot be forced to test when returning to their country.

🇨🇦 The Ontario Court Ruling: A Forced Nasal Swab PCR Test is Unconstitutional:

https://therebelpatient.substack.com/p/ontario-court-ruling-a-forced-nasal

👉 A Portugal judge reviewed the literature and determined that THE TEST DOES NOT MEAN ANYTHING.

The Portuguese Court Ruled PCR Tests Are "Unreliable": They Cannot Be Used to Unlawfully and Forcibly Quarantine or Deprive One of Their Freedom:

https://therebelpatient.substack.com/p/portuguese-court-rules-pcr-tests

👉 P.S. 👌But we already knew that because the Nobel-prize winner Kary B. Mullis told us that the PCR test does NOT diagnose ANYTHING.

IT CAN BE SET TO FIND ANYTHING IN ANYONE. Listen to Dr. Mullis explain it in his own words:

https://therebelpatient.substack.com/p/kary-b-mullis-inventor-of-pcr-test

Sure, the PCR Test is a piece of junk. Is that the only reason NOT to get it, because IT LIES? No. There's a much bigger reason not to ever let anyone put anything up your nose.

You Can Die from A Nasal Swab

A nasal swab test can directly access your brain through its cerebrospinal fluid or CSF.

Who cares if it's a stupid test? If its that stupid and you are being pressed by your job to get the swab, then you must know this:

If they do do a nasal swab the wrong way, you can die from it.

Case closed. I have been shouting this for the last few years and NO ONE KNOWS THAT THE PCR NASAL SWAB TEST FOR COVID CAN KILL YOU.

Infecting the CSF causes meningitis.

Death by Nasal Swab

I can think of better ways to go, like in my sleep, but there AIN’T NO WAY they are going to stick anything up my nose!

But besides the PCR test being USELESS, It Can Kill You!

DON’T Let Them Put That Thing Up Your Nose!

How the PCR NASAL SWAB KILLS

There are lots of vital structures up and around your nose: the anterior and posterior ethmoid arteries, the sphenopalatine artery, the lateral nasal artery, the superior labial artery, the greater palatine artery, the cribriform plate, the meninges, dura, and cerebrospinal fluid, also known as CSF, to name a few (See Figures 1 and 2).

Figure 1. The arterial system around the nose is quite extensive. NOTE the bottom right nasal swab position: IT IS STRAIGHT INTO THE NOSE, toward the ear. The swab NEVER goes UP the nose toward the TOP of it. NO ONE NEEDS TO LOOK UP YOUR NOSE.

Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8085764/#old210004r1

This is Correct

See the angle of the nasal swab in green, below. Notice that as the swab goes from outside the nose, it's pretty dark in there.

If your angle follows the floor horizontally, there's no exciting structures like arteries, the cribriform plate, or fluid around the brain.

ABOVE: Notice that the tip of the nasal swab should go in the direction of the back of the throat.

Done correctly, there is virtually no way to accidentally poke an artery. And at the back of the throat, there is no access to the cribriform plate (that they know leads to the fluid around the brain).

Therefore, it is impossible to get a CSF leak, or a meningitis.

There is no way to die.

Easy peasy.

⛔️This 👇 is Dangerous! ⚠️

ABOVE: No one should get on their knee and stoop down to look up your nose! And DO NOT lift your chin for anyone to stick a swab UP your nose!

🚨If they do, they are doing it wrong and your life is potentially in danger! ⛔️

SPEAK UP! Don't let them do it!

Say,

“NO!”

Put your hand over your nose, if you have to!

The brain is nearby, and if the swab goes too high up the nose in an improper manner that punches a hole in the cribriform plate, the swab can then punch a hole in the dura surrounding the brain. This is how you can die of meningitis.

The First CSF Leak from A Nasal Swab

On October 1, 2020, Sullivan, et al, were the first to describe a cerebrospinal fluid leak after a Covid PCR test:

Source: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaotolaryngology/fullarticle/2771362

Here's a story of a man who had a runny nose after a Covid nasal swab PCR test in December of 2020. By definition, this can ONLY happen if they poked a hole in his cribriform plate and went straight up the nose the wrong way.

It is unclear what training nurses and others have had as a prerequisite to doing nasal swabs.

Which translates to an issue about informed consent.

The Cribriform Plate

In Latin, cribriform or cribriform plate means lit. “sieve-shaped”.

Here's a sieve:

Like a sieve, the bony cribriform plate is full of holes. What goes through each hole? A nerve from the nose to the brain. This is how we smell! Olfactory or smelling nerves communicate nose odors straight into the CSF of the brain (see image below).

Aren't we so very wonderfully made?

Above: To pass a swab through the cribriform plate and into the CSF of the brain requires a steep and very incorrect angle of the nasal swab.

One wonders how rough that push of the swab had to be, to go through a hole in the bone.

When the Cribriform Plate is Pierced, A CSF Leak Occurs

This paper describes a man who had a PCR nasal swab for Covid. He subsequently developed a runny nose. They describe the gold standard test for a CSF leak, the beta-trace-protein test, a head CT, and endoscopic sinus surgery to view the leak and surrounding structures.

🌟The Beta-Trace-Protein Test🌟

You’ll probably forget the name of this test, but you won't forget that there IS a perfect test that 💯 positively identifies CSF! That's all you need to know to be empowered!

The researchers describe the test uses

… 3 mL of nasal discharge, and analysis showed a high level of the beta-trace-protein in the nasal secretion (23.7 mg/L; normal range, <6 mg/L).

⬆️ If you get a nasal swab and subsequently clear fluid runs down your nose or throat, the definitive test is to do just this: test the fluid for beta-trace-protein. They need about 3 ml, a bit more than 1/2 a teaspoon. 🌟

👌 If positive, that is cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). It's like a pregnancy test. You can count on it. ✅

CSF surrounds your brain and spinal cord. If one portion gets infected, the whole thing gets infected and it usually affects primarily the brain, causing a life-threatening meningitis. You understand we don't want to make a mistake here.

🙏If negative, it doesn't mean you don't have a CSF leak!

👉 The most common cause of a false negative test for CSF is that they didn't have enough fluid to test .

3 ml sounds like a small number, but in the biological spectrum, it's pretty hard to save 3 ml of nose secretions and put it in a jar to send to a lab!

You would think by now, they would have made the test better, so you only need a small amount of sample. Alas, many people don't see a positive test because there just wasn't 3 ml.

Head CT Scan

After the scan, they did endoscopic surgery using a long, skinny camera that goes up the nose. Look at the arrows in the images, and read the footnotes.

The patient's injury was treated with antibiotics and surgical repair.

In a different patient, you can see nasal drippings from the left side in this video:

And the endoscopic repair is here:

Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9435561/

A Nasal Swab Can Kill You

🚨People have DIED from the SWAB being stuck through the cribriform plate, punching a hole in the dura, and causing an infection of the meninges, (i.e., meningitis)!

🚨 At least one baby died after the PCR test NASAL SWAB got stuck in his nose in Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH — Abdulaziz, an 18-month Saudi toddler, died last week when a swab broke inside his nose while doctors were determining whether he suffered from COVID-19 virus.



The boy had a fever and was taken to Shaqra General Hospital in central Saudi Arabia by his parents. Medical staff tested the boy because they suspected his high temperature might be due to COVID-19.



During the test, the swab broke inside the child’s nose. Doctors performed an operation to extract the swab, which they said was successful, the child’s uncle was quoted by local media as saying.



When the child woke up following the surgery, his mother repeatedly asked medical staff to check up on her son but a doctor never arrived. At 9 a.m. the child fainted and lost consciousness.



The uncle said x-rays showed a blockage in the child’s airway. As his condition was deteriorated, his uncle demanded he be transferred to a specialist hospital in Riyadh but the child died even before the arrival of an ambulance.



“I am awaiting the punishment of the person responsible for the child’s death and society must be protected from such practices,” said the child’s uncle.



The child’s father, Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al-Jawfan, received a call from the Saudi Health Minister, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, in which he expressed his condolences and pledged to follow up on the child's case himself. Shaqra is a small city located about 190 km north-west of the capital Riyadh. Source: https://saudigazette.com.sa/article/595507

🚨 In India on August 13, 2020, a 3-day old newborn died after a nosebleed from a Covid PCR test nasal swab.

“The incident took place in the GB Pant government hospital, which is the city's biggest COVID-19 treatment facility.

The family alleged that a nurse had come to take the samples of the infant after the mother tested positive for the deadly infection Wednesday afternoon. However, soon after she inserted the cotton swabs, the baby began bleeding from the nose, they said, adding it died the same day.”

Source: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/tripura-agartala-3-day-old-baby-dies-in-tripura-covid-ward-family-blames-swab-for-test-2279083/amp/1

Two weeks later, the mother filed a police complaint against the doctor.

“Almost two weeks following the death of a three-day old baby who died shortly after his swab samples were taken for Covid-19 test, the baby’s mother filed a complaint with the police against doctors at the hospital and accused them of negligence.”

Source: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/tripura-woman-whose-newborn-died-after-swab-collection-files-complaint/story-nK8lbSZ4FXhv7tMQytepZK_amp.html?utm_campaign=fullarticle&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=inshorts

The European Parliament Asks Questions

By October 1, 2020, the European Parliament was asking about Covid PCR nasal swab testing appropriateness in children - due to the risks of injury.

“Nasopharyngeal swabs pose a number of health risks, such as the breakage of the swab with subsequent inhalation, possible injury to the nasal, oral and pharyngeal mucosa, but also psychological trauma for the child.”

Source: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/E-9-2020-005392_EN.html

The psychological trauma for grownups should be questioned, as well! And indeed, why they insist on such an invasive procedure, instead of using saliva or a cheek swab. 🤔

Military personnel have died from … you guessed it… meningitis after the NASAL SWAB.

💯🚨THE SWAB CAN KILL 🚨💯 DON’T GET THE PCR TEST! NOTHING GOES UP YOUR NOSE! 💯🚨

James Roguski’s PCR Test Document Proving the Test is Not A Test for which One Can Make A Diagnosis

Thank you, Jim. This preserves what Kary Mullis, PhD said, namely that the PCR test cannot be used to diagnose.

ABOVE: If you have to tilt your head back like this, boy! Are you ever doing it the wrong way!

Now that you know the side effects of the nasal swab PCR procedure, do you want a nasal swab PCR test for Avian bird flu? Disease X?

Informed Consent for a PCR Nasal Swab Test

This is an invasive procedure!

Anyone who swabs noses should know what they are doing.

And they should be able to identify your concerns, answer your questions, and provide informed consent.

Informed Consent for a PCR Test using a Nasal Swab

Please sign this informed consent:

I understand that:

This test is not meant to diagnose anything.

The nasal swab PCR test is inaccurate.

A negative test doesn't mean I don't have Covid (or Avian bird flu, or Disease X, etc.).

A positive test doesn't mean that I do.

It is not a pregnancy test.

If done incorrectly, I can get a hole in the cribriform plate.

The swab can then puncture the dura and I will get a CSF leak.

If I get a runny, watery nose after today's nasal swab, notify your doctor. This might be a leak of cerebrospinal fluid or CSF.

If I have a CSF leak, I am at high risk for meningitis.

If I get meningitis, or am delayed in getting proper antibiotics, I can die.

I understand that my doctor can test the fluid to see if it is CSF. The test is called the beta-trace-protein test.🌟

If done incorrectly, I can get an accidental arterial bleed, which can lead to a nosebleed that may not be able to be stopped.

If I get an arterial nosebleed that cannot be stopped, I can die from blood loss.

Sign here:

_______________ Date: ______

Do you really want that nasal swab now?

This will certainly help you defend your position to NOT get the SWAB. END OF STORY. NOW GO FIGHT FOR YOUR BODY. And Thank you for reading my writings! To my Paid Subscribers, please know that I am ever grateful for your support! To my free subscribers, thank you for sharing and caring!

