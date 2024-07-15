PLEASE GIVE US A RETWEET: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1812841111418781702?s=46

On July 10, 2024, Canada’s Ontario Court of Justice ruled that the nasal PCR test for Covid is unlawful to force upon travelers coming into the country.

On April 9, 2022, the traveler Meththa Fernando was returning to her home in Mississauga, Canada.

Fernando had a history of being vaccinated, and at Pearson International Airport was charged for refusing a COVID-19 test after arriving to enter Canada. The PCR test was initiated after a random test by screening officers at the airport.

Fernando was convicted for failure to comply with Section 58 of the Quarantine Act. She received a fine of $5,000.00 and additional charges that brought the total to $6,255.00.

Justice Monahan overturned the decision on appeal, citing Section 14 of the act, noting,

“… the screening test cannot involve the insertion into the traveller’s body of any instrument or foreign body.”

The Ruling

In this ruling, Justice Monahan determined that demanding a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for Covid was a violation of the Quarantine Act. The specific reason why it was ruled unlawful is because it is a “foreign body” or “instrument” inserted into the body.

“The prosecution raised the point that perhaps the insertion into the nasal cavity did not involve the entry into the body,” Justice Monahan wrote in the decision. “I disagree. The insertion of a nasal swab into the nasal cavity is most definitely an insertion into the body.” “I do decide that the nasal swab test, which the screening officer in this case required or demanded Ms. Fernando submit to, was an unlawful requirement or demand,” “Ms. Fernando’s refusal to comply with the requirement or demand was lawful on her part. Because the requirement or demand made of her by the screening officer was not lawful, Ms. Fernando should not have been found guilty by the Justice of the Peace.” Source: https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/9b59c1b0-ca6d-473d-a5c2-7500cca04efd/downloads/R.%20v.%20Fernando_Ruling_Transcript_26_June_2024.pdf?ver=1720652624220

The Pain Canadians Suffered

It was not confined to the nose.

See the References for the Court Documents.

The Correct Performance of a PCR Test

We previously reviewed PCR tests, in general, and specifically with respect to other court ruling.

BE AWARE that no one is supposed to LOOK UP to punch your nose with the nasal swab. They’re supposed to take the sample from the upper back nose, not toward the brain! See the correct procedure below:

CORRECT:

The tip of the swab points to the ear.

Source: https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMvcm2010260?url_ver=Z39.88-2003&rfr_id=ori:rid:crossref.org&rfr_dat=cr_pub%20%200pubmed

INCORRECT

If someone has to look way up your nose to your brain, that is not correct. People have acquired meningitis bacterial infections and fied from that! You don't want to pierce the “cribriform plate” or you cut through the dura, the outer fibrous covering of the spinal cord. Under the dura is cerebrospinal fluid, released with a tear in the dura.

A CSF Leak

Signs and symptoms of a cerebrospinal fluid leak (CSF leak” from an improperly-done nasal swab:

Clear fluid from the same side of the nose or ear, or fluid running down the back of the throat

Headaches

Headache worsened with standing up

Headache better with laying down, fluids

Emergency treatment needed: nausea, vomiting, fever, altered mental status, brain fog, fatigue, obtunded.

The best doctor at diagnosing a CSF leak is a neurosurgeon.

PCR Nasopharyngeal Swab Complications

People have died from a swab.

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic comprises approximately 50 million confirmed cases and over 1.2 million deaths as of 10 November, 2020 [1], affecting healthcare systems worldwide in an unprecedented way. In the absence of effective treatments or preventive measures, all attempts to control the pandemic are based on reliable diagnostic procedures, particularly RT-PCR of upper respiratory specimens, which is considered the diagnostic gold standard [2]. A previously unimaginable number of these diagnostic procedures has been performed since the beginning of the pandemic and there is a clear trend towards further expanding the number of tests [3]. Although specimens are frequently obtained by semi-skilled temporary staff, the collection is generally considered safe. However, possible adverse events of the procedure have largely escaped systematic recording and reporting to date. A Pubmed search, performed on 10 October, 2020, using every possible combination of the search terms “complications”, “adverse events”, “adverse effects” and “nasal swab”, “oral swab”, “nasopharyngeal swab”, “oropharyngeal swab”, revealed only three publications relevant for the question of adverse events caused by pharyngeal swab procedures. The first one represents a case report describing the break of a nasal swab by triggering the swab's breakpoint mechanism during the examination of an uncooperative patient [4]. The second publication compared commercially available swabs with three-dimensional printed nasopharyngeal swabs, reporting different mild complications in several individuals, and one individual with severe epistaxis needing medical help [5]. Lastly, one case of cerebrospinal fluid leak requiring endoscopic surgical repair was reported after a nasal COVID-19 test [6]. Of note, even the second study investigated adverse events in only 176 individuals [5]. Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33303542/

No matter how remote the possibility of an adverse event may be, IF IT HAPPENS TO YOU, IT IS STILL YOU!

Complications and Safety

Nasopharyngeal swabs have been widely to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Nasopharyngeal COVID-19 testing is a generally safe and well-tolerated procedure, but numerous complications have been reported in the media. Therefore, the present study aimed to review and document adverse events and suggest procedural references to minimize preventable but often underestimated risks. A total of 27 articles were selected for the review of 842 related documents in PubMed, Embase, and KoreaMed. The complications related to nasopharyngeal COVID-19 testing were reported to be rarely happened, ranging from 0.0012 to 0.026%. Frequently documented adverse events were retained swabs, epistaxis, and cerebrospinal fluid leakage, often associated with high-risk factors, including severe septal deviations, pre-existing skull base defects, and previous sinus or transsphenoidal pituitary surgery. Appropriate techniques based on sufficient anatomical knowledge are mandatory for clinicians to perform nasopharyngeal COVID-19 testing. The nasal floor can be predicted by the line between the nostril and external ear canal. For safe testing, the angle of swab insertion in the nasal passage should remain within 30° of the nasal floor. The swab was gently inserted along the nasal septum just above the nasal floor to the nasopharynx and remained on the nasopharynx for several seconds before removal. Forceful insertion should be attempted, and alternative examinations should be considered, especially in vulnerable patients.

No forceful insertion should be attempted in anyone, ever.

In conclusion, patients and clinicians should be aware of rare but possible complications and associated high-risk factors. The suggested procedural pearls enable more comfortable and safe nasopharyngeal COVID-19 testing for both clinicians and patients. Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8938608/

Questioning PCR Nasal Swab Tests

You now know that PCR Tests are not only able to harm, they can kill. They shouldn't change your management, and they don't mean anything. Results cannot be used to keep you quarantined in Portugal, and you cannot be forced into having a PCR Test in Canada.

Rejoice! “My body, my choice” for the win!

Reference: Court Document

Source: https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/9b59c1b0-ca6d-473d-a5c2-7500cca04efd/downloads/R.%20v.%20Fernando_Ruling_Transcript_26_June_2024.pdf?ver=1720652624220