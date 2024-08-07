Honoring Kary B. Mullis: Five Years Ago Today, Inventor of the PCR Test and Nobel Prize Winner Died of Pneumonia
Born on December 28, 1944 and Deceased on August 7, 2019, Just Three Months before Covid Hit
I sawdid a wonderful article on Kary Mullis, and since today is the 5-year anniversary of his passing, I thought it wise to review his accomplishments.
Most well known for his role in the invention of the Polymerase Chain Reaction test for which he was awarded he 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
According to Dr. Mullis, the PCR test can potentially find “anything” you are looking for. And it is not meant to diagnose.
Perhaps this is why an Ontario, Canada judge ruled that the government cannot force a returning citizen to get a PCR test:
And Portugal ruled PCR Tests are “Unreliable”:
Fauci pushed for higher doses of AZT to be used on patients with AIDS. Kary Mullis was then hired to test for HIV in blood samples by using his PCR test.
When Kary searched for the paper describing that HIV was the probable cause of AIDS, he literally could not find the paper.
It turned out that nobody knew it, figuring out how “this whole thing … is a big sham.”
Listen to Kary:
And what do you think? Did he die of pneumonia?
I don’t believe that he died from pneumonia, but what do I know? I’m just curious individual who questions everything
I had two friends die horrible deaths from the medication for aids. One became blind. Thanks for sharing .