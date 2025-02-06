“When physicians believe a law violates ethical values or is unjust, they should work to change in law,” the Code says. “In exceptional circumstances of unjust laws, ethical responsibilities should supersede legal duties.”

I met Dr. Moore over a year ago on a Twitter/X Space, as Dr. James Thorpe highly recommended that Dr. Moore be considered for a Pulitzer Prize for his bravery in protecting the public from the liquid Holocaust of the vaccines. If you are not familiar with his story, here is my initial interview from last year.

I have inserted my opinion throughout this article.

Dr. Kirk Moore allegedly gave his patients normal saline (salt water) injections instead of injecting the Covid vaccine - at their request. In return, his office was invaded by the government.

On the day after Trump won the election, Dr. Moore was arrested, perp-walked out of his office in handcuffs, and taken to jail.

Dr. Kirk Moore and his staff were indicted for standing against the government’s COVID vaccine mandates. They are being made an example of to all medical professionals that they cannot question the medical judgment of the federal bureaucracy. We discuss what happened last year, where the case is now, and a variety of topics including RFK Jr, what was in the vaccine, the lack of a Package Insert, no informed consent, and more.

Joining me today is Dr. Kirk Moore, who has endured multiple challenges in his quest to bring his patients medical freedom. I immediately posted it to Rumble for you to hear this incredible journey of a true medical freedom doctor. And make no mistake: the doctors who really put themselves out for their patients have lost money, livelihood, and wreaked havoc on their lives. They are not sudden millionaires.

Listen as Dr. Moore describes his jail cell, the way he was treated, and the problems with the jail system. We also discuss much more.

Thank you for tuning in and making comments that support his efforts! He is a single parent and his standing up for Americans has not been an easy task!

The “necessity defense” made the argument that Dr. Kirk had to take measures to protect his patients out of “necessity” so they were not harmed by the “vaccine”. He is not allowed to use the position that he wanted to “Do No Harm”.

The reversal of the Chevron Doctrine in the Loper v Raimondo case. The Reversal of the Chevron Doctrine basically restored the rule of law within our Constitutional system by not allowing just any 3-letter agency in our government to solely make laws and enforce rules and regulations based solely on their own interpretation of that law. There was no actual contract twitch the CDC or any other Federal agency, only with the Utah State Health Department. Essentially, by their own charter, the CDC is an advisory agency only, and cannot make law, and require people to abide by their rules, regulations any longer. The CDC has no ‘lawful governmental function’ by which anyone can he held to account, without a law passed by Congress and signed by the President—neither of which happened during our past and current Covid era. The Federal government does not have jurisdiction over a state-licensed medical practitioner. If there was a violation of any law, it is the purview of the State of Utah to determine that a law was broken and file charges, not the Federal government. A physician does not have a Federal license to practice medicine, only a state license. Dr Moore did not sign a contract with any Federal governmental agency, but rather solely dealt with the State of Utah in getting licensed as a Covid practitioner, and only ordered his vaccine product thru the Utah Health Department. The Federal government was not involved with any of the state activities, and the contract was signed by a Utah State Health Department employee. The Paperwork Reduction Act of 1980 and updated in 1995, requiring a vetting/approval process for any/all Federal contracts and documents. Lastly, the Paperwork Reduction Act (PRA), requires all federal documents, contracts, paperwork to go thru an approval/vetting process. The paperwork then comes through this process with assigned and approved registration numbers. Neither the contract that Dr Moore signed, nor any of the subsequent documents, such as Covid cards, had any such number or proof of having been approved through that legally required process. This is exactly why the PRA was passed, to hold him and his co-defendants to a contract not formally authorized by any governmental agency is illegal in itself.

They Lost Both of these motions have been fully briefed, and oral arguments were held @1:00 pm, October 18, 2023 in Judge Nielson’s courtroom at the Federal Courthouse in Salt Lake City, 350 S Main St, SLC, Utah. There was a hearing in front of the District Court Judge, Howard Nielson on October 18th, and they lost both motions. The Judge ruled they don’t have a situation where they are entitled to use a “necessity defense”, and he dismissed the arguments on dismissal. Prior to the hearing, Dr Moore texted two of his co-defendants, asking them to appear for the hearing, as he had not heard from them or their attorneys, and wanted to make sure they were even aware of the hearing. After that, Kari Burgoyne, his ex-manager, turned him into the prosecutor’s for inappropriate contact. The magistrate judge, signed off on a warrant for his arrest for having violated the pre-trial no-contact restrictions, and the day after Trump won the election, Dr Moore was arrested, perp-walked out of his office in handcuffs and taken to jail. 2 days later, after being ‘granted’ an emergency hearing, Judge Bennett, who was the same judge who put Dr Moore in jail back in May, ’23, ruled that he was unlikely to abide by any pre-trial restrictions, and remanded him ‘til trial! Of note, on both occasions, the one in May, ’23, and this one in Nov, ’24, he was not the only defendant to violate the same restrictions, yet, the other two were let go, and Dr Moore was incarcerated. They appealed the decision to their District Judge, were granted a hearing on Nov 25th, 2024 and he was released with new restrictions on Nov 26th, 2024, the day before Thanksgiving, after 22 days in jail in a cell 22 out of 24 hours. He now has full-time phone monitoring installed and is allowed only to use traditional text messaging, emails and phone calls to communicate and, obviously, not contact his co-defendants. Of note, at the October 18th hearing the prosecution and defense had agreed to extend the trial to July. The judge instructed the defense as the motioning party to file a motion for him to review and sign. When the magistrate judge remanded Dr Moore until trial they decided to not file that motion for a continuance and instead have the trial in January as had been previously scheduled. The prosecution vehemently opposed this and actually filed a couple of letters and accused his attorneys of lying to the court in an attempt to get the trial pushed back to July. The only reason for that was to further punish him and keep him in jail without the ability to contribute significantly to his own defense. In their appeal motion they also asked for the continuance to July if they prevailed on their appeal. Dr Moore was released upon winning that appeal, but this time the prosecution objected to the continuance to July. Their reasoning was that they were now getting closer and more ready for trial in January and that it was going to be a hardship on them to have to postpone the case until July again! The real reason was to continue to punish him and not allow him the extended time that they had requested in the first place to modify their defense given the loss of their motions in October. It seems that the prosecution’s intentions were fully transparent and the only objective was to figure out ways to punish Dr. Moore and to make life as miserable on him as possible. The process is the punishment. It is so transparently obvious that the prosecution is not seeking any modicum of justice or truth but only seeking to punish Dr. Moore for having “defrauded“ the government of their $28,000 of vaccine product. Is it even a vaccine? And, who defrauded who? So, now they stand in the new year awaiting trial in July working towards a defense strategy that cannot use any element of a necessity defense. They do have some strategies and tactics in mind and are pursuing any and all legal means to use those defensive strategies in their trial. As of January 15, 2025, Dr. Moore faces an additional charge of destruction of government property, carrying a further penalty of 10 years in prison, if convicted . This new charge stems from a previous co-defendant turning on him and claiming Dr Moore instructed her to dispose of any of the remaining vaccine, after they had their phones confiscated as part of the original search warrant. Additionally, some of the evidence had to be modified due to one of the officers involved in the sting operation was subsequently charged with selling drugs! Any claims he made or evidence he had about the alleged fraud and conspiracy has now been removed from the indictment, but the additional charge of obstruction has been added.

“It is not about finding truth. The process is the punishment.”

It seems clear that this is a case wherein Dr. Moore has been singled out to be made “an example” for other doctors to fear the retribution that the government is capable of.

Thank you for supporting Dr. Moore’s efforts and let us remain in prayer that all charges will be dropped - an he will not get more jail time!

