This article reveals much more than what was stated by Dr. Makis, whom many of you already know.

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN Tested against 28 types of Cancer - which cancers were most sensitive to Ivermectin? Which were least sensitive?

A research group from Mexico investigated Ivermectin in Cancer

Paper: 2020 (Juarez et al) - Antitumor effects of ivermectin at clinically feasible concentrations support its clinical development as a repositioned cancer drug.

this paper is behind a paywall

Ivermectin was tested at 2mg/kg/day which translates to roughly 5uM in vitro concentration

The most sensitive cancer cell lines were:

1. Ovarian

2. Breast

3. Glioblastoma

4. Lung Cancer

5. Colon Cancer

6. Uterine SCC

7. Hepatocellular

8. Breast TNBC

9. Pancreatic

10. Endometrial

Least sensitive were:

1. Osteosarcoma

2. Gastric

3. Melanoma

Although lymphoma and leukemia cell lines appear to be more resistant to Ivermectin, Ivermectin has a significant impact on those cells' ability to form colonies.

So yes, Ivermectin is useful against BOTH lymphomas and leukemias.

Ivermectin also goes after CANCER STEM CELLS, which tend to be resistant to chemotherapy:

“Ivermectin has a preferential depletion effect on the cancer stem-like cell population…”

“We observed that among all the evaluated cell lines, a decrease in cell viability and clonogenicity is more evident in the cancer stem-like cells than in their parental population.”

KEY findings of this study:

At a human dose of 2mg/kg, Ivermectin can achieve anti-cancer effects such as cell cycle arrest (inhibit proliferation), preferrential inhibition of cancer stem-like cells, synergize with several chemotherapy drugs and inhibit tumor growth in a breast cancer mouse model.

Remember: Turbo Cancers caused by Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines are very resistant to chemotherapy. Ivermectin can overcome this chemo resistance.

This is the first study I've seen that has tested as many as 28 Cancer types with Ivermectin. Incredible.

No wonder it's hidden from the public.

Article Link in photo to avoid shadowban, just re-type the URL in the 1st photo at the top, into your browser to access.

A Wonderful Review of The History of Ivermectin

The Attempted Hijack of Ivermectin 📽️ This short movie, goes through some of the interesting history and touch points of Ivermectin, in the lead up to the attempted smear campaign by Big Pharma, Governments and regulators, as mRNA technology gained prominence. Below is the timeline from 1973 - 2024 for this 15 minute short movie, with TIMESTAMPS: 1930 - William C Cambell Born 1935 - Satoshi Ōmura Born 1973 - Satoshi Ōmura dicovers unique and extraordinary microorganism that produces the avermectins (from which ivermectin is derived) 1978 - Ōmura cultivates a strain from which William Campbell purifies 1960's - 1970's - Early pictures of Ōmura 1987 - Merck offers free distribution of River Blindness Drug - New York Times 1987 - Campbell pictured at a Washington press conference, where the CEO of Merck P. Roy Vagelos announces Mectizan would be donated to eradicate River Blindness 2009 - Cuts to Tanzania river blindness program (0:33) 2010, November - Abstract reads: To identify known drugs with previously unrecognized anticancer activity. 2010 - Ash Publications: "“The antiparasitic agent ivermectin induces chloride-dependent membrane hyperpolarization and cell death in leukemia cells” (0:43) 2011 - Kylie Wagstaff's research finds Ivermectin has "antiviral activity towards a range of viruses" (0:50) 2011 - 2012: Brian Foy in Senegal, West Africa, researching how mosquitoes that bit people taking Ivermectin for Onchocerciasis were dying (1:17) 2012 - William Campbell lecture. Pictured with former president Jimmy Carter, who "was tremendously involved" with the Ivermectin program. Graph of treatments administered (2:10) 2014 - Ecuador. River Blindness almost eradicated (2:30) 2015 - Nobel Prize Presentation (3:21) 2016 - Kylie Wagstaff at 5th World Congress on Virology December 07-09, 2015 Atlanta, USA. Mentions Ivermectin is a broad spectrum import inhibitor, binds to alpha/beta proteins. Ivermectin inhibits "host cell nuclear transport" (3:33) 2019 - Brian Foy. Stopping transmission of Malaria "at the bite". Mosquitoes that bite animals/humans that have Ivermectin in their blood stream is fatal (4:16) 2020, May - Kylie Wagstaff's discusses her groundbreaking research that "Lab experiments show anti-parasitic drug, Ivermectin, eliminates SARS-CoV-2 in cells in 48 hours", saying that Ivermectin "works on a pathway we have innately inside ourselves (5:18) 2021, January - Tess Lawrie finds out who has a say in research conclusions (5:50) 2021 - Paul Marik. "The WHO was providing no guidance to clinicians on how to treat this disease" (6:45) 2021 - Aug - FDA tweets "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously y'all, stop it" (7:03) 2021 - Paul Marik - The WHO has access to Ivermectin for 2 cents (7:20) 2021 - 9th September - Joe Rogan mentions "how insane the propaganda's been with all this horse dewormer talk" in episode 1705 with Bret Weinstein & Heather Heying. CNN change Joe Rogans face colour & Joe talks with Sanjay Gupta (8:35) 2021 - 10th September - Australian TGA restricts Ivermectin. Dr John Campbell (8:48) 2021 - 15th Oct. Joe dishing it out to Don Lemon (9:20) 2022, January - FLCCC. Massive Brazil study on Ivermectin. Study finds something they weren't expecting (10:58) 2022, March - RFK talks with Megyn Kelly about how you can't give an EUA to a vaccine if there is any other effective medication that treats the target disease (11:38) 2023, June - RFK on Joe Rogan. Why they had to discredit Ivermectin (12:20) 2024 January - Professor Robert Clancy talks with Dr John Campbell about Long Covid and Long Vax and reveals a devastating graph of how his patients symptoms have "complete remission" (13:30) 2024 March - Dr Peter McCullough testimony that "every single American admitted to the hospital should have been administered Ivermectin, because it gave a chance at survival" 13:54) 2024 - March - FDA lose their war on Ivermectin. THE END. Thank you for watching

👉 Ivermectin was always anti-bacterial, anti-parasitic, anti-viral, and anti-carcinogenic.

Ivermectin is natural. It came from dirt.

Dr. Satoshi Ōmura was a researcher and golfer. His research lab tested various agents against rat diseases like parasites. And he regularly carried an envelope in his pocket, from which to take soil samples back to his lab.

While at the golf course in Japan, he took out the envelope, grabbed some soil samples, and took them back to his laboratory.

In the lab, he tested it against various sick rats, finding it cured parasite infestation.

From there, they purified it and made it available for farm animals and pets, eventually using it on humans as described in this ⬆️ video.

Thank you for reviewing the history of ivermectin!

The Joe Tippens Cancer Protocol

