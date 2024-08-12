Today, a Washington Post reporter’ asked Karine Jean-Pierre what Biden’s going to do to stop Trump’s live Twitter Space with Elon Musk tonight.

“One more, Elon Musk is slated to interview Trump tonight on X. I don’t know if the president is going to — feel free to say if he is or not — but I — I think that misinformation on Twitter is not just a campaign issue. It’s a — you know, it’s an America issue. What role does the White House or the President have any sort of stopping that or stopping the spread of that or sort of inter — intervening in that. Some of that was about campaign misinformation, but you know it’s a wider thing, right?” Washington Post reporter Cleve Wootson asked Karine Jean-Pierre (KJP).

KUP seemed to agree that social media companies have a responsibility to shut down so-called “misinformation”.

“Yeah, no, I mean, you’ve heard us talk about this many times from here about the responsibilities that social media platforms have when it comes to misinformation, disinformation. I don’t have anything to read out from here about specific ways that we’re working on it, but we believe that that they have the responsibility,” said Karine Jean-Pierre. “These are private companies, so we’re also mindful of that too, but look — it is — I think it is incredibly important to call that out as you’re — you’re doing. I just don’t have any specifics on what we have been doing internally as it relates to the intervie, not something that I’m tracking, and I’m sure the President’s not tracking it either.”