Today, a Washington Post reporter’ asked Karine Jean-Pierre what Biden’s going to do to stop Trump’s live Twitter Space with Elon Musk tonight.
“One more, Elon Musk is slated to interview Trump tonight on X. I don’t know if the president is going to — feel free to say if he is or not — but I — I think that misinformation on Twitter is not just a campaign issue. It’s a — you know, it’s an America issue. What role does the White House or the President have any sort of stopping that or stopping the spread of that or sort of inter — intervening in that. Some of that was about campaign misinformation, but you know it’s a wider thing, right?” Washington Post reporter Cleve Wootson asked Karine Jean-Pierre (KJP).
KUP seemed to agree that social media companies have a responsibility to shut down so-called “misinformation”.
“Yeah, no, I mean, you’ve heard us talk about this many times from here about the responsibilities that social media platforms have when it comes to misinformation, disinformation. I don’t have anything to read out from here about specific ways that we’re working on it, but we believe that that they have the responsibility,” said Karine Jean-Pierre. “These are private companies, so we’re also mindful of that too, but look — it is — I think it is incredibly important to call that out as you’re — you’re doing. I just don’t have any specifics on what we have been doing internally as it relates to the intervie, not something that I’m tracking, and I’m sure the President’s not tracking it either.”
The globalist tyrants in control of the European Union sent a letter to Elon Musk on Monday demanding the X owner censor President Donald Trump during their interview tonight.
The letter was sent by Thierry Breton and was dated August 12, 2024.
Thierry Breton is a French business executive, politician, writer and the current Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union.
Thierry Breton goes on,
“This notably means ensuring on one had that freedom of expression and of information, including media freedom and pluralism, are effectively protected and, on the other hand, that all proportionate and effective mitigation measures are put in place regarding the amplification of harmful content in connection with relevant events, including live streams, which if unaddressed, might increase the risk profile of X and gerate detrimental effects on civic discourse and public security. This is important against the background of recent examples of public unrest brought about by the amplification of content that promotes hatred, disorder, incitement to violence, or certain instances of disinformation.”
Do you think he would have sent a similar warning if Joe Biden was going on X for an interview with Elon Musk?
Breton then goes on to threaten Elon Musk if President Trump is allowed to speak freely during their interview tonight.
As you know, formal proceedings are already ongoing against X under the DSA, notably in areas linked to the dissemination of illegal content and the effectiveness of the measures taken to combat disinformation.
As the relevant content is accessible to EU users and being amplified also in our jurisdiction, we cannot exclude potential spillovers in the EU. Therefore, we are monitoring the potential risks in the EU associated with the dissemination of content that may incite violence, hate, and racism in conjunction with major political or societal events around the world, including debates and interviews in the context of elections.
Let me clarify that any negative effect of illegal content on X in the EU, which would be attributed to the ineffectiveness of the way in which X applies the relevant provisions of the DSA, may be relevant in the context of the ongoing proceedings and of the overall assessment of X’s compliance with EU law. This is in line with what has already been done in the recent past. For example, in relation to the repercussions and amplification of terrorist content or content that incites violence, hate, and racism in the EU, such as in the context of the recent riots in the United Kingdom.
I, therefore, urge you to promptly ensure the effectiveness of your systems and to report measures taken to my team.
On Monday evening Elon Musk responded appropriately to the European Union.
F#CK OFF!
What Trump Said to the EU
In a statement on X, campaign spokesman Steven Cheung called the E.U. an “un-Democratic foreign organization.”
“They know that a President Trump victory means America will no longer be ripped off because he will smartly utilize tariffs and renegotiated trade deals that puts America First,” Cheung wrote. “Let us be very clear: the European Union is an enemy of free speech and has no authority of any kind to dictate how we campaign.”
Earlier on Monday, Musk responded to Breton’s letter with a profanity.
See you on the Twitter Space in about 45 minutes! The link will be announced on Twitter. On Twitter/X, go to @ElonMusk or @realDonaldTrump, who's coming back to Twitter!
