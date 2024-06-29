“Euthanasia”

According to Wikipedia, “euthanasia” is from the Greek: εὐθανασία, lit. 'good death': εὖ, eu, 'well, good' + θάνατος, thanatos, 'death'). It is the practice of intentionally ending life to eliminate pain and suffering.

This painting is called The Death of Socrates, crafted by Jacques-Louis David in 1787. It depicts Socrates, who prepares to drink hemlock after he was convicted for corrupting the youth of Athens.

Did You Notice the Sentiment in the Room?

Note the SHAME of the man holding the cup of euthanasia hemlock ~ and his shame extends to those on his left, a man moaning in emotional suffering as he hangs on the wall. The man sitting on the foot of the bed has given up, hanging his head in sorrow.

Look at the turmoil of those to the right. They all know this is AWFUL! On the far right, a man prays to God In intercession, lifting his head and hand to the heavens. Three others look on, stunned and incomprehensible of what is happening. Another buries his head in his hands, lamenting this occasion. And one man sits closeby with his hand gripping the thigh of Socrates, offering him strength and support. What do you think his posture and grip portray? Agreement? Support? Could he be the doctor?

And WHY was Socrates participating in euthanasia? Because he was terminally ill? No! He was escaping conviction for what Christ said was the biggest sin of all: corrupting the children. What a cowardly exit from the world! Instead of repenting and going to God, Socrates puts the mill over his own neck and commits suicide for his crimes against children.

Luke 17:2

It would be better to be thrown into the sea with a millstone hung around your neck than to cause one of these little ones to fall into sin.

Perhaps this justifies what Socrates wanted to do by ending his life for wrongdoing? Perhaps this is the only time one can commit suicide?

Let's make ourselves clear: Euthanasia is a shameful, sin-filled current practice done today by medical or religious professionals, ironically done by those who proudly profess to have sanctity for life!

It is not okay to end your life and murder yourself because you are terminally ill, suffering, or ready to leave the world. May it never be!

Isn't this the Hegelian dialectic, that causes us to ACCEPT WHAT IS WRONG because it's LESS WRONG than simply ending a life?

God wants you to come to Him, give your life to Him, and give your suffering to Him. May Euthanasia Never Be for You or Anyone! Only God is the Giver of Life!

P.S. Did you notice the men far away in the upper left corner who are shaking their heads in opposition as they walk up the stairs? They know this is wrong, and they don't want anything to do with it! One man takes one last look at the crime scene as the other two discuss how God's wrath is bound to be had. They cannot get away any faster, and want to erase this scene from their memories.

DON’T BE FOOLED! Euthanasia is always WRONG!

Isaiah 5:20

Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.

Last weekend, we held a prayer session for a man scheduled for euthanasia on Monday morning. After praying for him and writing a few articles, OUR PRAYERS WERE ANSWERED 🙌 !

By the time Monday morning came around, we got the message that he had MIRACULOUSLY passed away ON HIS OWN, literally one to two minutes before any drugs were administered by the euthanasia team! 🙌

BE IT KNOWN!

Today or tomorrow, there are men, women, children, toddlers, and infants scheduled to die under the hand of a killing syringe. And if God could stop one person from suicide, He can stop more people from the same fate.

Thank You, Lord God, Almighty Merciful and Righteous God for Overriding those Who Want to End a Life that is Not Theirs to End!

You can multiply this PRAYER OF LIFE and stop euthanasia from occurring throughout the world!

Father God, we pray for You to allow others to also pass before the medical team arrives. Help parents get their child out of killing hospitals, we pray! And help loved ones FIGHT to FLEE from hospitals who predetermine that their spouse or sibling should DIE!

LET US PRAY

Prayer Causes Miracles! | Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Dear God, Father of All Creatures Large and Small, Master of All People Made in Your Own Image,

We know that You are no respector of persons, that what You do for one, You will do for Millions.

Today we ask You to do the same thing for all those scheduled to die or trapped inside hospitals who institute their protocols. Father God, Giver of all life, We ask You to cause those on scheduled euthanasia plans to pass away in their sleep and allow hospitalized patients to flee from the clutches of murder!

Show Yourself to us, Dear Lord of all ages! Show Yourself to Us as You Have Done for All the Prophets throughout All the Ages!

Let the euthanizers be shocked at the number of people who don't need their services. Let them wonder why people are leaving the world with Jesus, who takes them in their sleep. And let the nurses be left standing next to empty beds as people escape from hospitals!

We thank You, Lord, for the peace which surpasses all understanding and ask You to keep this prayer circulating in all “health care” facilities throughout the world!

We CAST SATAN AWAY from putting his hands on any of the beautiful people who trust in malicious lies! Lift the veils off their eyes! Grant people Your protection and mercy!

We open the door to Your Divine Power! We invite in Your Mighty Presence and Mercy! Go into the rooms, cause people to pray, and SHOW YOURSELF to those who need to accept Christ, Your Son before they pass.

MAY PEOPLE ACCEPT YOUR SON IN RECORD NUMBERS. May the euthanasia workers turn Whistleblower, find different jobs, and leave killing hospitals, and DEPART FROM MAID and other WORLDWIDE euthanasia programs in droves.

May YOUR POWER cause Satan to LOSE ONE SOUL AFTER ANOTHER, Dear Lord!

And we ask ALL this in the Mighty Name of Jesus. Amen! 🙏

Spread the Word! We have the Power of God inside of us! We are fighting this spiritual battle with a faith that cannot be slowed, stopped, or defeated!!! God WINS!

If You Don't Know Jesus

If you haven't had an opportunity to accept Jesus into Your life, then we want to pray for you to know and love Him as we do.

Take the next step, and simply take your finger and click on my article. Open the door in faith! And then TELL SOMEONE! Confess Christ to others, so that Christ shall confess you to His Father!

And then be cleansed by the Holy Spirit! Be baptized in water ~ in the Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit! Amen!

Take this first step ❤️👇🙏🙌❤️! Click!

