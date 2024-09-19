Emphases are mine.

“Based on the high rate of global immunity and currently available data, the State Surgeon General advises against the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines,” the bulletin urges.

Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo is advising people against taking any mRNA “vaccines” for Covid.

Health officials in the state are warning that the new shots are not effective against the current dominant strain of Covid.

Florida’s Department of Health has just issued a bulletin warning members of the public not to take Covid mRNA “booster” shots.

“Any provider concerned about the health risks associated with COVID-19 for patients over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions should prioritize patient access to non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and treatment.”

Floridians who are under 65 or without underlying health conditions are advised to not get either a traditional mRNA shot or a viral vector vaccine for Covid.

The bullet goes on to advise doctors to research the efficiency of the injections against the current strains and the side effects related to the “vaccines.”

“The Florida Department of Health (Department) is reminding health care providers of the importance of remaining up to date with current literature related to COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and the importance of providing patients with informed consent,” the bulletin said.

The bulletin continues by discussing the recent authorization of Covid boosters from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The department also warns about the lackluster safety and efficacy of mRNA shots.

The bulletin states:

“On August 22, 2024 , the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved and authorized updated versions of mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna.

“The FDA approved the vaccine for people 12 and older and provided emergency use authorization for children 6 months to 11 years old.

“The stated target of these boosters is the Omicron variant which is not causing a significant number of infections.

“The most recent booster approval was granted in the absence of booster-specific clinical trial data performed in humans.

“Furthermore, this booster does not protect against the currently dominant strain , accounting for approximately 37% of infections in the United States.

“There are currently limited data to inform whether these boosters offer any substantial protection against the virus and subsequent circulating variants.

“Although randomized clinical trials are normally used to approve therapeutics, the federal government has not required COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to demonstrate their boosters prevent hospitalizations or death from COVID-19 illness.”

The bulletin also raises concerns about the risks associated with the mRNA technology behind the “vaccines.”

The department lists several dangers linked to the mRNA shots, including:

prolonged circulation of mRNA and spike protein in some vaccine recipients.

increased risk of lower respiratory tract infections.

increased risk of autoimmune disease after vaccination.

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines present a risk of subclinical and clinical myocarditis and other cardiovascular conditions among otherwise healthy individuals.

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be associated with an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be associated with an increased risk of autoimmune diseases including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis.

Throughout the pandemic, studies across geographic regions found that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are associated with negative effectiveness after four to six months. As efficacy waned, studies showed that COVID-19 vaccinated individuals developed an increased risk for infection.

Elevated levels of mRNA and spike protein from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine persist among some individuals for an indefinite period, which may carry health risks.

Potential DNA integration from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines pose unique and elevated risk to human health and to the integrity of the human genome, including the risk that DNA integrated into sperm or egg gametes could be passed onto offspring of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

There is unknown risk of potential adverse impacts with each additional dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine; currently individuals may have received five to seven doses (and counting) of this vaccine over a 3-year period.

The bulletin concludes by advising Floridians to stay active, eat healthily, and spend more time outdoors instead of taking mRNA “vaccines.”

A similar bulletin was issued by the Florida Department of Health in 2023.

“Once again, the federal government is failing Americans by refusing to be honest about the risks and not providing sufficient clinical evidence when it comes to these COVID-19 mRNA shots, especially with how widespread immunity is now,” Dr. Ladapo said in last year’s bulletin.

“In Florida, we will always use common sense and protect the rights and liberties of Floridians, including the right to accurate information.”

Source: https://slaynews.com/news/florida-health-department-warns-public-not-take-covid-boosters/